Cristiano Ronaldo interview LIVE: Manchester United and Portugal star tells all to Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo felt Manchester United had 'cut his legs' and did not want him to 'shine' or listen to advice as his relationship with the club deteriorated.In his revealing TalkTV interview that has been released over the last few days, the Portugal forward claimed United were trying to force him out and criticised boss Erik ten Hag while also saying Red Devils owners the Glazer family do not care about the club.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said he did not respect Dutchman ten Hag, who took over at Old Trafford in the summer, and claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to push him to leave.In Thursday night's second instalment of the full interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo gave further details of how he felt he had been "betrayed" as his return to United went sour."When I arrived at Manchester United, I always be available to help the team to do the good things, to put in the right spots, to compete with the best teams," Ronaldo said."But it's hard when they cut your legs and they don't like you to shine and they don't listen to your advice."I think I have words to advise to the club. I think I can help a lot, but when the infrastructure is not good..."