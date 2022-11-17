ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Democrats ask feds to ‘intervene’ against Greg Abbott’s ‘invasion’ declaration

By Rafael Bernal
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMzkh_0jEftaZe00
(AP Photo/Sam Craft) Texas Governor Greg Abbott looks into the crowd at Kyle Field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Mississippi Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Six House Democrats from Texas called on the Biden administration to exercise federal authority against GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration of an “invasion” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Thursday, the Democrats said Abbott’s declaration violates the Constitution by illegally usurping federal authority.

“As members of Congress representing the great state of Texas, we are deeply disturbed with recent comments made by the Governor of Texas suggesting he has invoked invasion authorities under the U.S. Constitution to justify the use of state resources to further militarize our southern border,” wrote the members in the letter organized by Rep. Sylvia Garcia.

“As such, we write to urge the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security to intervene in the ongoing efforts of the Texas Governor to usurp the federal government’s power to manage international relations and immigration law,” they added.

On Tuesday, Abbott declared via Twitter a series of measures, including deploying “gun boats” on the Rio Grande and declaring Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, invoking “the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions.”

The move ruffled feathers on both sides of the border.

The Mexican government on Tuesday released a statement rebuffing Abbott and put its consulate system on watch for “the violation of the rights [of Mexican citizens] by any authority.”

“In the United States the implementation of migratory laws, border control and the negotiation of international agreements are exclusive authorities of the federal government, which is why bilateral dialogue on those issues between our countries takes place only at that level,” the Mexican foreign ministry said in its release.

“The measures announced by the governor, in any case, can be understood as political measures.”

In their letter, the Texas Democrats also downplayed Abbott’s language.

“Legal authority aside, there is simply not an invasion happening at the border. Many of the immigrants arriving at our border are exercising their right to claim asylum and other forms of humanitarian relief. They are not waging war against the United States or Texas,” the lawmakers wrote.

The Texas lawmakers added that the U.S. Constitution “prohibits states from engaging in activities that implicate international affairs.”

They said that labeling a migrant phenomenon as an invasion could have lethal consequences.

“Declaring an invasion under the U.S. Constitution is an incendiary and divisive idea that will certainly lead to unnecessary litigation and will encourage dangerous anti-immigrant sentiments,” they wrote.

“Put simply, this type of reckless stunt will only continue to put Latino communities at risk of greater violence.”

Texas has a long history of anti-Mexican violence, including widespread persecutions by law enforcement authorities like the Texas Rangers well into the 20th century.

During Abbott’s time as governor, the state saw the 2019 El Paso shooting, the single most deadly anti-Hispanic mass shooting in the country’s history.

Along with Garcia, Texas Democratic Reps. Al Green, Sheila Jackson-Lee, Veronica Escobar, Joaquin Castro and Lloyd Doggett signed the letter.

“We hope you share our same sense of urgency and act accordingly to mitigate the consequences of this reckless course of action,” the lawmakers wrote.

Comments / 466

Renee Edelman
4d ago

These Democrats should read the U.S. Constitution article 10 and Texas’s constitution which gives their government the authority to do so .

Reply(98)
255
>>>>
4d ago

these demorats don't have a clue. Abbot has himself covered from all angles. he is doing the right thing. ✅️ STOP THE INVASION OF OUR COUNTRY!

Reply(21)
165
C Diesel
4d ago

🖕 biden Harris and their supporters biggest joke in American history keep up the good work Abbott put a stop to the invasion of our country

Reply(16)
125
Related
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Trump told several lies about Texas in his speech yesterday

Along the border in Texas, we won every single community. I won every single community. The governor of Texas called – great gentleman, just got reelected – and he said to me, `I’d like to talk to you for a second.’ He said, ‘You’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the border – it’s the longest since Reconstruction. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard.” Donald Trump.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
KSAT 12

Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
CBS Philly

Texas governor claims state isn't sending migrants to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a weekend of uncertainty, Texas officials on Monday said a bus of migrants was not headed toward Philadelphia.Last week, Philly officials said a community organization in Texas informed them a bus of migrants could be arriving from the border city of Del Rio, Texas. The city said it had not received any notice from Texas officials."We are currently only busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago," a spokesperson for Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in an email Monday.Coastal cities including Philadelphia and New York have previously received criticism from politicians in red...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Channel 25

Greg Abbott declares invasion at border & federal judge blocks Title 42

BROWNSVILLE — Texas border communities have division when it comes to immigration. On Tuesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the border. Abbott just secured a third term as governor last week and continues to take a hard approach when it comes to the border. Shortly after declaring the invasion, a federal judge blocked Title 42, a rule that allowed the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border, restoring access for some asylum seekers.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets

Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
EL PASO, TX
The Hill

The Hill

776K+
Followers
89K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy