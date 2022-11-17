ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Anderson Just Shared Her Easy Twist on Stuffing & It Maximizes the Crispy Bits

By Justina Huddleston
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Getty Images/iStockphoto.

There are some dishes you can do without on Thanksgiving. It’s usually family specific, but not everyone has green bean casserole, creamed onions, or rolls on the table on the big day. But there’s one dish other than the Turkey that we’ve had at every single Thanksgiving meal we’ve ever been to: stuffing. Whether you actually stuff your turkey with it or call it dressing, this bread dish is a total classic. But this year, why not combine the best of both worlds — a beloved classic, and new cooking techniques — to make a stuffing that will really blow everyone’s minds?

We’re talking about Sunny Anderson’s easy apple stuffing loaf. The cookbook author of Sunny’s Kitchen and co-host of Food Network’s The Kitchen shared her recipe on a recent episode of the show, and though it’s a new take on an old favorite, Anderson’s twists really do amp up the flavor.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

For starters, she keeps the flavor in her stuffing balanced, thanks to the addition of apple. The apple brings a bit of tart sweetness to the dish, without overpowering the usual celery, onion, and sage. Anderson also adds scallions to the stuffing, to amp up the onion flavor, and for a last bit of sweet-tart flavor, she adds in dried cranberries (you can also use dried cherries).

Anderson’s stuffing also boasts an utterly craveable texture. She adds chopped walnuts to her veggie, apple, and bread cube mixture (you can use bagged stuffing for this, or stale or toasted bread), which adds heartiness and crunch, and then she packs the stuffing into a non-stick loaf pan.

Courtesy of Cuisinart.

One of the best parts of stuffing is the crispy bits on top and on the edge, and the loaf pan really helps ensure that every slice of stuffing has a crispy edge all the way around. You can even pan-fry stuffing slices the next day in butter or oil so they get really, really crispy and crunchy — it’s so delicious with eggs for breakfast, you might want to make a second loaf just to have as leftovers!

