Allegan, MI

Kalamazoo Country

West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays

We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. These days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone, religious or not.
NASHVILLE, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Why Kzoo SubReddit Says People Should (Or Should Not) Move to Kalamazoo

There are plenty of sources to look at when considering moving to a new place. Tourism pages, Facebook groups, and Google searches all work great, and can give a pretty wide view of a community, like Kalamazoo. When I moved here, I did just that and searched all of the...
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Area ‘Fit Mom Friend’ Gains Over 5 Mil. Likes on Tiktok

I cannot believe this local has gone under our radar for so long. It's Tiktok Tuesday! This week, we're highlighting a local mom who focuses on comedy, podcasting, and fitness for new moms. Desb___, as she's known on Tiktok, currently has nearly 325k followers and over 5 million likes. That's...
Kalamazoo Country

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Where Can You Find the Best Mimosas in Kalamazoo?

No Sunday Funday is complete without an adult beverage. We've already found some of the biggest and most outrageous bloody marys in and around Kalamazoo but for those that prefer orange juice to tomato juice, where can you find a fantastic mimosa? Kalamazoo wants to know!. Kalamazoo resident Heather DeForest...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Albion College Grad Takes A Stroll In Outer Space

Albion College’s astronaut Josh Cassada took a stroll in outer space Tuesday, November 15th. The Class of ‘95 graduate joined fellow space traveler Frank Rubio to install the final ISS Rollout Solar Array bracket on the Starboard Truss at the International Space Station. The excursion was the first spacewalk for both astronauts and lasted a whopping 7 hours and 11 minutes.
ALBION, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend

The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
Kalamazoo Country

Michigan Woman Accuses Amazon Driver of Stealing Her Family’s Kitten

A family in West Michigan says their kitten went missing and they believe an Amazon driver is the cat-stealing culprit. This bizarre and unfortunate incident happened in Fruitport, 15 minutes outside Grand Haven, Michigan on the west side of the state. Gabrielle Miller says her children noticed that their 10-week-old...
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo, MI
