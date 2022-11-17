Read full article on original website
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI
The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. These days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone, religious or not.
Eliza, in Kalamazoo, is 4 Months Old & Needs a New, Safe Home
This week, for Dog Days, we met a gorgeous kitten named Eliza. Eliza, who is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan, was surrendered by her owner because there were too many cats in the home. With that being said, she's a little shy around people because she hasn't experienced...
Stuff The Bus 2022 In Kalamazoo Will Be Bigger Than Ever
Stuff the Bus is returning in 2022 and this year it's bigger than ever, as we partner with Honor Credit Union and our Townsquare Media brothers and sisters to deliver the best holiday possible for some amazing Southwest Michigan kids. Here's a great way to make a positive impact on...
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
Voice of Ash Ketchum Says Grand Rapids Man Has Best Ash Costume of All
Grand Rapids area geeks gathered over the weekend at the Grand Rapids Comic Con. Hordes of people who love everything anime, comic, and sci-fi gathered inside DeVos Hall to celebrate everything they love, with some of their celebrities that they worship. And one of the coolest celebrities that made their...
Why Kzoo SubReddit Says People Should (Or Should Not) Move to Kalamazoo
There are plenty of sources to look at when considering moving to a new place. Tourism pages, Facebook groups, and Google searches all work great, and can give a pretty wide view of a community, like Kalamazoo. When I moved here, I did just that and searched all of the...
On the Mooove! West Michigan Police Wrangle Three Escaped Cows
Some escape-artist cows decided to take a snowy stroll through West Michigan this week... We're used to watching out for wandering deer this time of year - but cows on the loose are more unusual to see!. The Walker Police Department shared a post to Facebook saying three rogue cows...
Here Are At Least 7 Pop Culture References to Kalamazoo
People often say that they're surprised that Kalamazoo is a real place. But, honestly, it shouldn't be a surprise. As it turns out, there are a ton of pop culture references from songs, tv shows, and even books all of which mention Kalamazoo. A recent Reddit post from u/King_of_Uranus (gotta...
Watch This 1980s Promotional Video For Kalamazoo County
I recently came across a movie that was no doubt a film strip played in a school and after watching it, there's no doubt it got the treatment I gave film strips in middle school. Don't get me wrong, as an adult I love this kind of stuff, but when...
Kalamazoo Area ‘Fit Mom Friend’ Gains Over 5 Mil. Likes on Tiktok
I cannot believe this local has gone under our radar for so long. It's Tiktok Tuesday! This week, we're highlighting a local mom who focuses on comedy, podcasting, and fitness for new moms. Desb___, as she's known on Tiktok, currently has nearly 325k followers and over 5 million likes. That's...
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
Where Can You Find the Best Mimosas in Kalamazoo?
No Sunday Funday is complete without an adult beverage. We've already found some of the biggest and most outrageous bloody marys in and around Kalamazoo but for those that prefer orange juice to tomato juice, where can you find a fantastic mimosa? Kalamazoo wants to know!. Kalamazoo resident Heather DeForest...
Albion College Grad Takes A Stroll In Outer Space
Albion College’s astronaut Josh Cassada took a stroll in outer space Tuesday, November 15th. The Class of ‘95 graduate joined fellow space traveler Frank Rubio to install the final ISS Rollout Solar Array bracket on the Starboard Truss at the International Space Station. The excursion was the first spacewalk for both astronauts and lasted a whopping 7 hours and 11 minutes.
Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend
The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
Four Vape Shops Targeted In Battle Creek Sting Operation
What appeared to be another kid wanting to purchase vaping products at a Battle Creek vape shop, was actually an undercover Battle Creek Police officer taking part in a sting operation. Multiple community agencies and concerned parents had been in contact with the Battle Creek Police Department after the evidence...
One Vehicle Crash Leaves Kalamazoo Residents Stunned
Over the weekend one driver had the misfortune of crashing their car in one of the most bizarre ways. This crash was so unusual that citizens couldn't help but take pictures and share their reactions to the accident. Most residents who responded to the accident were just perplexed about how...
Michigan Woman Accuses Amazon Driver of Stealing Her Family’s Kitten
A family in West Michigan says their kitten went missing and they believe an Amazon driver is the cat-stealing culprit. This bizarre and unfortunate incident happened in Fruitport, 15 minutes outside Grand Haven, Michigan on the west side of the state. Gabrielle Miller says her children noticed that their 10-week-old...
