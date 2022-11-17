Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Egan Warming Center has 'extreme' need for Saturday night volunteers
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers are confirmed to activate Saturday night, Nov. 19. The organization is need of volunteers. "Hello Egan Warming Center Volunteers," the organization said. "We have an extreme need for volunteers for Tonight's activation (Saturday). Come join us! Our volunteers are getting very tired and we'd love some help."
Fire at Burger King in Eugene closed restaurant for remainder of day
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday at the Burger King restaurant on Division Street in Eugene. According to firefighters, the fire worked its way up to the attic in the roof. When the fire crew arrived, there was smoke...
'I am saddened and heartbroken': Eugene mayor issues statement on Colorado shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — The mayor of Eugene, Lucy Vinis, has issued a public statement on the shooting Saturday in Colorado Springs that killed 5 people and injured 25 more. I am saddened and heartbroken to hear of the shooting at an LGBTQIA+ venue in Colorado Springs. Though the motive for the shooting is still unknown, the attack took place where members of the LGBTQIA+ community gather, a place where they feel safe and accepted.
Law enforcement 'elves' sought for Roseburg's Shop with a Cop
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police are seeking law enforcement volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said in a news release.
Head-on crash closes Highway 58 east of Oakridge
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Highway 58 (Willamette Highway) is fully closed by a high impact, head-on crash east of Oakridge. The location is at milepost 61, a mile from the summit, west of Odell Lake. "There are no local detours and the road will be closed for several hours," Oregon...
Eugene gas falls 8.4 cents/g: 'Terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel'
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 82.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
Police: 2 arrested in Sutherlin after 'suspicious circumstances' call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Around 7 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), officers from the Sutherlin Police Department responded to the 700 Block of E. Sixth Avenue for a "suspicious circumstances" call. It was reported there were two people who did not belong in the area and they were associated with two...
Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
Eugene community members hold rally in support of Iranian protestors
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday morning, members of the local Persian community held a rally in support of protestors in Iran. Following the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September, protests erupted across Iran, calling for an end to the current regime. In recent weeks, those protests have escalated as more...
Police: Victim of assault on LTD bus dies; suspect charged with second-degree murder
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: 11/121 9:20 a.m., EPD has released the name of the victim in this case, Travis Allen Sanders, age 69, of Springfield. Officials say that the Violent Crimes Unit is continuing their investigation and are still seeking to speak with several people who witnessed the incident. Detectives ask witnesses to please come forward with information in this case. If anyone was a witness or has information call Detective Anne McIntyre, (541) 953-9323 or AMcintyre@eugene-or.gov.
Ducks men's basketball fall to #3 Houston
EUGENE, Ore. — Dana Altman and squad were not shying away from any competition at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday night. In the first half, N'Faly Dante dominated on the glass. He gets the bucket and one to tie it up at 11 for Oregon. Then later in the...
Ducks win on Senior Night, defeat No. 10 Utah, 20-17
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team bounced back after a tough loss last week against Washington to take down No. 10 Utah on Senior Night at Autzen Stadium. The big question all week leading into the game was whether Ducks quarterback Bo Nix would play after being injured during last week's game against Washington.
Oregon football proves toughness in win over Utah
EUGENE, Ore. — There’s one word to describe Saturday’s game between Oregon and Utah: tough. Whether it’s Bo Nix being tough enough to step in after going down in last week's game, or Bennett Williams being tough enough to come back and get two interceptions after being under a lot of heat about the way last week’s game ended.
Triangle Lake comes up short in state football title game
BEND, Ore. — History was made in Bend Saturday with the inaugural OSAA 1A-6 Player State Championship game at Caldera High School. The Triangle Lake Lakers were seeking their first solo state title in school history, but came up short at the hands of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, losing 32-13. The Rattlers...
