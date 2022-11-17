ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Dozens brave the cold to participate in annual Straight Street Hill Climb

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of people took on quite the challenge Sunday morning in the middle of cold temperatures: the Straight Street Hill Climb. The event has been going on for 46 years and challenges people to make their way up one of the city’s steepest inclines. It’s traditionally held the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
Local art show raises money for nonprofits with holiday show

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show raised money for local non-profits with a special holiday show. The event brought out many local pop-up shops to the RSVP Event Center off Wards Corner Road in Loveland. Artists sold all kinds of unique items, including fiber art, jewelry...
Adopt-a-Pet: Paige has a lot of personality for that forever home

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Looking for a new friend? Look no further than Black Friday at Cincinnati Animal Care shelter in Northside. You can adopt dogs like Paige, or any animal over six-months-old, for $9.99. Paige a staff, volunteer and foster favorite. She is a sweet girl with a lot of personality but she may be best in a home where she's the only pet.
New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
Books by the Banks returns after 2-year hiatus

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Books by the Banks returned to the Duke Energy Center Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The highlight of the event was a chance to meet authors personally, as well as buy their books. There were also story times and other activities for kids.
Gas prices fall in every state, drop nearly a dime in Cincinnati ahead of Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In the last week gas prices dropped in every state around the country, according to GasBuddy, and locally they fell about a dime. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati went down 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.71 on Monday. Prices in Cincinnati were 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago yet 49 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
2 hospitalized after house fire in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire in Evanston Sunday afternoon. Officials say that a fire broke out at around 2:00 p.m. Lincoln Avenue Sunday. The fire was knocked down after 60 firefighters came to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke...
Man dies after crash in Westwood Sunday morning

FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after police said he crashed a car Sunday morning. Police said the victim was driving east on Harrison Avenue in Westwood when he lost control and crashed into a tree near Sarvis Court around 2 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Foodbanks work to keep food on shelves amid rising inflation, shortages

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - It's no surprise Thanksgiving will cost you more this year. Inflation, and even food shortages, are creating problems for food banks around the county. Days before Thanksgiving, the Freestore Foodbank Liberty Street market is busy. "Last year, we had 425 families come through the Liberty Street...
Major retailers say their supply chains finally almost back to normal

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Major retailers say their supply chains are finally almost back to normal operations just in time for Black Friday. Walmart says it secured additional inventory of products popular for the holidays, from electronics to home appliances. And the CEO of Sam's Club believes their inventory is also in a great position going into the busy Christmas shopping season.
NKU falls in Florida Gulf Coast opener

ESTERO, Fla. (WKRC) – Northern Kentucky standout Marques Warrick joined the 1,000-point club for his NKU career, but the celebration was cut short as Florida Gulf Coast knocked off the Norse by an 82-61 margin in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena on Monday night.
