FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Make epic memories this holiday season
WKRC
Dozens brave the cold to participate in annual Straight Street Hill Climb
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of people took on quite the challenge Sunday morning in the middle of cold temperatures: the Straight Street Hill Climb. The event has been going on for 46 years and challenges people to make their way up one of the city’s steepest inclines. It’s traditionally held the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
WKRC
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
WKRC
Local art show raises money for nonprofits with holiday show
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show raised money for local non-profits with a special holiday show. The event brought out many local pop-up shops to the RSVP Event Center off Wards Corner Road in Loveland. Artists sold all kinds of unique items, including fiber art, jewelry...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Paige has a lot of personality for that forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Looking for a new friend? Look no further than Black Friday at Cincinnati Animal Care shelter in Northside. You can adopt dogs like Paige, or any animal over six-months-old, for $9.99. Paige a staff, volunteer and foster favorite. She is a sweet girl with a lot of personality but she may be best in a home where she's the only pet.
WKRC
New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
WKRC
Books by the Banks returns after 2-year hiatus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Books by the Banks returned to the Duke Energy Center Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The highlight of the event was a chance to meet authors personally, as well as buy their books. There were also story times and other activities for kids.
WKRC
Why you can't miss Watson's Black Friday event this year
WKRC
Findlay Market to be open on Monday for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Findlay Market is typically closed on Mondays, but because it's Thanksgiving week, you'll be able to shop at the market Nov. 21. Hours Monday are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Many of the shops will have turkeys and sides available for purchase. Eckerlin Meats has...
WKRC
Black Friday sale at Advanced Cosmetic
WKRC
Cincinnati seeks to sell rail line for $1.6 billion to help pay for infrastructure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The board overseeing the rail line that the City of Cincinnati has owned for more than 140 years officially began plans Monday to sell the 330 miles of track for more than $1.6 billion. The city has historically leased the rail line that stretches through the...
WKRC
Documentary released to honor those who died in traffic accidents, discuss change
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Across the nation and at home, reckless drivers and dangerous roads are killing people. Already this year, more than thirty people have died on Cincinnati roads. On Sunday, those people were honored just before a special screening of a new film about street safety. Cincinnati City...
WKRC
Spread Love Turkey Day: Volunteers distribute 125 Thanksgiving meals to families in need
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 100 families in need got a free Thanksgiving Day meal, all thanks to a local nonprofit. Volunteers with Future Ambassadors, Inc. doled out the meals to families Saturday afternoon at Withrow University High School. The day started at the Meijer’s in Oakley, where the nonprofit...
WKRC
Goshen Strong: 4 months later, community still recovering from devastating tornado
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It’s been about four months since a powerful EF-2 tornado struck Goshen Township. Many families faced extensive damage to their homes and businesses, along with schools, and even a fire station being torn apart. “We are watertight, but we still have a lot of...
WKRC
Gas prices fall in every state, drop nearly a dime in Cincinnati ahead of Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In the last week gas prices dropped in every state around the country, according to GasBuddy, and locally they fell about a dime. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati went down 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.71 on Monday. Prices in Cincinnati were 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago yet 49 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WKRC
2 hospitalized after house fire in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire in Evanston Sunday afternoon. Officials say that a fire broke out at around 2:00 p.m. Lincoln Avenue Sunday. The fire was knocked down after 60 firefighters came to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke...
WKRC
Man dies after crash in Westwood Sunday morning
FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after police said he crashed a car Sunday morning. Police said the victim was driving east on Harrison Avenue in Westwood when he lost control and crashed into a tree near Sarvis Court around 2 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WKRC
Foodbanks work to keep food on shelves amid rising inflation, shortages
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - It's no surprise Thanksgiving will cost you more this year. Inflation, and even food shortages, are creating problems for food banks around the county. Days before Thanksgiving, the Freestore Foodbank Liberty Street market is busy. "Last year, we had 425 families come through the Liberty Street...
WKRC
Major retailers say their supply chains finally almost back to normal
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Major retailers say their supply chains are finally almost back to normal operations just in time for Black Friday. Walmart says it secured additional inventory of products popular for the holidays, from electronics to home appliances. And the CEO of Sam's Club believes their inventory is also in a great position going into the busy Christmas shopping season.
WKRC
NKU falls in Florida Gulf Coast opener
ESTERO, Fla. (WKRC) – Northern Kentucky standout Marques Warrick joined the 1,000-point club for his NKU career, but the celebration was cut short as Florida Gulf Coast knocked off the Norse by an 82-61 margin in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena on Monday night.
