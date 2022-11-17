ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Starbucks workers are striking across the country. Here’s which stores are affected

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcXBf_0jEfskDr00

(NEXSTAR) – Starbucks workers at over 110 locations across the U.S. are planning strikes or walkouts on Thursday to protest working conditions, pay, and the company’s alleged actions to discourage unionization efforts, according to a labor group representing thousands of Starbucks employees.

The walkouts are said to be the “biggest coordinated national action taken by union Starbucks stores in the campaign’s history,” with dozens of unionized locations among those where employees will be picketing, per a press release from Starbucks Workers United.

Why Starbucks workers are protesting on ‘Red Cup Day’

The walkouts also coincide with Red Cup Day , a holiday-based promotion during which Starbucks provides red reusable cups to customers who make qualifying purchases.

In protest, workers at stores with strikes or planned walkouts will be hosting their own “Red Cup Rebellion,” as they’re calling it, to send a message to the company concerning its stance on benefits and unionization.

“You cannot be pro-LGTBQ, pro-BLM, pro-sustainability, and anti-union. This Red Cup Day, we’re organizing for a voice on the job and a true seat at the table,” said Michelle Eisen, a Starbucks employee from Buffalo, New York, in the press release.

More than 110 stores are said to be participating in the walkouts, Starbucks Workers United said, including coffee shops across at least 25 states , including:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Workers at some of the Starbucks locations in those states are planning walkouts only during select or peak hours, while others appear to be planning pickets all day, materials from Starbucks Workers United suggest.

Striking workers picketing outside the locations were also planning to hand out their own branded cups in support of the labor union’s efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCRj8_0jEfskDr00
Starbucks workers are seen at a rally in Oct. 2022, in Staten Island, New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In a statement shared with Nexstar on Thursday, a spokesperson for Starbucks said the company is “aware” of the employee demonstrations, and that Starbucks “respect[s] their right to engage in lawful protest activity — though our focus has been, and continues to be, on uplifting the Starbucks experience for our partners and customers.”

“We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone,” the statement continued. “In those stores where partners have elected union-representation, we have been willing and continue to urge the union to meet us at the bargaining table to move the process forward in good faith.

The 100 best coffee shops in the United States, according to Yelp reviewers

Starbucks had previously said it opposes unionization efforts, claiming the company functions best when it works directly with employees, the Associated Press reported. Starbucks has also denied using union-busting tactics, despite accusations of firing pro-union employees or closing shops that had voted in favor of unionizing.

At least 257 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Starbucks and Workers United have engaged in contract talks at 53 stores, with 13 additional sessions scheduled, Starbucks Workers United confirmed with AP. No agreements have been reached so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

I-90 accident re-routes traffic at North East Welcome Center

Crews have responded to a vehicle accident on I-90 westbound at the North East Welcome Center. Calls went out for the incident around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Westbound traffic was safely re-routed through the Welcome Center parking lot while the situation was being tended to by emergency services. The damage to the semi-truck was significant […]
YourErie

Tractor-trailer accident closes I-90 westbound by Station Road

Crews were called out to Interstate 90 and Station Road (Route 89) for a tractor-trailer accident. According to Erie County 911, a call first came in around noon on Sunday for a tractor-trailer accident on I-90 westbound at the Station Road on-ramp. Once crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle with heavy damage […]
YourErie

Lake City woman arrested on warrant after reporting attack

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Lake City woman was arrested after reporting that she was attacked by her girlfriend. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called at about 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 19 to an incident at Middle Road in Girard Township. A 33-year-old Lake City woman reportedly was in a verbal argument with […]
LAKE CITY, PA
YourErie

Crews called for two-vehicle accident on Route 97 and Hare Road

On Saturday, crews responded to a reported two-vehicle accident on Route 97 and Ha Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident along Route 97 and Hare Road outside of Waterford before 6 p.m. on Saturday. Initial calls said that one person was ejected from their vehicle and another person was entrapped. When emergency crew arrived […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

Woman hit by car near downtown, police investigating

One person was taken to UPMC Hamot Friday evening after being struck by a car. According to City of Erie Police, a call came in around 11 p.m. for reports of a female hit by a car near 24th and State streets. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
YourErie

Temporary vehicle restrictions planned for I-86 & I-90

​Certain vehicle restrictions are being placed to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging winter storm conditions. Due to the severity of the forecasted winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to temporarily restrict certain vehicles on the entire length of Interstates 86 and 90 in Erie County. The […]
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy