USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox2detroit.com
2 teens shot near Henry Ford High School in Detroit
Two 16 year olds were shot multiple times just after dismissal at Henry Ford High School in Detroit. Police are still looking for the shooter.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after allegedly killing neighbor over package dispute
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he killed his neighbor over a package dispute then barricaded himself inside his home. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Craig Lackey, 59, shot and killed 61-year-old Michele Elder. Detroit police responded to a home...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after shooting driver with BB gun, blowing out car window on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit driver was shot at by someone wielding a BB gun over the weekend. The Michigan State Police received a report around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 when a call came in that someone had been struck by a BB gun while driving on I-696 in Warren.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim killed on Grand River; Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a hit-and-run victim who was killed in late October are desperate for justice - and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Dorian Nelson was struck and killed crossing Grand River near Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police say Friday night shootings near tree lighting were related
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Friday night, Detroit Police said they were investigating two separate shootings of 15-year-olds that were connected in some way. Now, three days later, police said the two teens were both shot at the same place and time. Detroit Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in...
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning identified by Oakland County sheriff
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a Rochester Hills couple was found dead Friday. The daughter of Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, asked neighbors to check on her parents around 3 p.m. They were found unconscious in bed at their home in the 1100 block of E. Avon Road.
fox2detroit.com
LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
fox2detroit.com
OCSO: Elderly Rochester Hills couple found dead in home, high level of carbon monoxide inside
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly Rochester Hills couple was found dead inside their home Friday afternoon, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO and the Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Avon Rd around 3p.m. Friday on the report of a man and woman who were unconscious and not breathing.
fox2detroit.com
Man injured in Warren house fire
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was injured after a garage and house fire in Warren on Sunday. The fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. at a home on Bunert near 11 Mile Road. Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving reports of a garage fire. The family says they were watching TV when they saw a fire coming from the garage.
fox2detroit.com
2 shot after argument near Campus Martius hours after tree lighting
Police said two groups of teenagers got into an altercation and things escalated. A 15-year-old was shot in the neck and a young person was shot in the leg at another scene.
fox2detroit.com
Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg passes away at age 48
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members are mourning the death of Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg. Judge Wittenberg, 48, of Berkley, passed away Sunday morning. "The 44th District Court lost our great leader and friend, Judge Jamie Wittenberg," the District Court said in a...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police find man shot to death in car at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found murdered inside of a car near 8 Mile and Greenfield. Police were called a little after 8 p.m. to the Citgo on 8 Mile, just south of Greenfield Road in the city of Detroit to a reported shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Several people hurt after crash in Detroit
Several people in Detroit were injured after speeding cars crashed on Outer Drive. One witness said she saw cars everywhere after the crash, which was caught on camera from a nearby home surveillance system.
fox2detroit.com
Man and his 1-year-old son found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning inside garage
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police say a 20-year-old man and his 1-year-old son died of carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday. The two were inside a running vehicle with the garage door closed at a residence near the intersection of Mercier and Martin streets. Police say they were found by...
fox2detroit.com
Driver critically injured after multiple cars lose control, crash into parked vehicles in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Several people are hurt and at least one is in critical condition after multiple vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed spun out and crashed in Detroit. The crash, which was caught on video showed one car lose control and collide with a parked vehicle. A second car traveling behind made contact with the crashed vehicle before rolling over the median.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows speeding drivers crashing into parked cars in Detroit
Video shows speeding cars losing control and crashing into parked cars on Outer Dr near Chalmers. Suspects flee and there are critical injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County lottery winner thought her $100,000 prize was a scam
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One Wayne County woman thought she was getting a scam call when she picked up the phone in October. Instead, it was $100,000 waiting. The Michigan Lottery said the exchange happened after the lottery player had bought tickets for the Diamond Riches Second Chance game where only one player wins the top prize of $100,000.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old arthritis patient raises awareness at Jingle Bell Run in Pontiac
PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - "I know the pain. I don't want anyone else to feel this way." 14-year-old Lucia Pietraszewski has been overcoming obstacles her whole life. "They told me I was not going to make it to my 13th birthday and I'm 14 now almost going to be 15. I'm eventually going to start driving and live a beautiful life," Pietraszewski said.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield studio bringing back Jit Dance
(FOX 2) - Jit dance may be woven into the fabric of Detroit, but it's only recently seeing a resurgence as a Southfield studio attempts to bring it back. Requiring some serious arm and foot work, the genre mixes aerobics and the dance floor into a smooth synchronization of kicks, shuffles, stomps, and slides.
fox2detroit.com
Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage
The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
