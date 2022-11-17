ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Hit-and-run victim killed on Grand River; Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a hit-and-run victim who was killed in late October are desperate for justice - and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Dorian Nelson was struck and killed crossing Grand River near Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man injured in Warren house fire

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was injured after a garage and house fire in Warren on Sunday. The fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. at a home on Bunert near 11 Mile Road. Fire officials say they responded to the home after receiving reports of a garage fire. The family says they were watching TV when they saw a fire coming from the garage.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg passes away at age 48

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members are mourning the death of Royal Oak Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg. Judge Wittenberg, 48, of Berkley, passed away Sunday morning. "The 44th District Court lost our great leader and friend, Judge Jamie Wittenberg," the District Court said in a...
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police find man shot to death in car at gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found murdered inside of a car near 8 Mile and Greenfield. Police were called a little after 8 p.m. to the Citgo on 8 Mile, just south of Greenfield Road in the city of Detroit to a reported shooting.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Several people hurt after crash in Detroit

Several people in Detroit were injured after speeding cars crashed on Outer Drive. One witness said she saw cars everywhere after the crash, which was caught on camera from a nearby home surveillance system.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver critically injured after multiple cars lose control, crash into parked vehicles in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Several people are hurt and at least one is in critical condition after multiple vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed spun out and crashed in Detroit. The crash, which was caught on video showed one car lose control and collide with a parked vehicle. A second car traveling behind made contact with the crashed vehicle before rolling over the median.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County lottery winner thought her $100,000 prize was a scam

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One Wayne County woman thought she was getting a scam call when she picked up the phone in October. Instead, it was $100,000 waiting. The Michigan Lottery said the exchange happened after the lottery player had bought tickets for the Diamond Riches Second Chance game where only one player wins the top prize of $100,000.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

14-year-old arthritis patient raises awareness at Jingle Bell Run in Pontiac

PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - "I know the pain. I don't want anyone else to feel this way." 14-year-old Lucia Pietraszewski has been overcoming obstacles her whole life. "They told me I was not going to make it to my 13th birthday and I'm 14 now almost going to be 15. I'm eventually going to start driving and live a beautiful life," Pietraszewski said.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield studio bringing back Jit Dance

(FOX 2) - Jit dance may be woven into the fabric of Detroit, but it's only recently seeing a resurgence as a Southfield studio attempts to bring it back. Requiring some serious arm and foot work, the genre mixes aerobics and the dance floor into a smooth synchronization of kicks, shuffles, stomps, and slides.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage

The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy