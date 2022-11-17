A man wanted on an aggravated battery warrant was taken into custody after he has pulled over while driving a vehicle with heavily tinted windows. David Wallace IV, 20, of Summerfield, was driving a black Honda at about 1 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Lakeview Street when an officer noticed the vehicle’s windows that had a “dark non-transparent tint,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO