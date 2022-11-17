ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Judge strikes down Title 42 policy blocking asylum-seekers

By Rafael Bernal, Rebecca Beitsch
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUc9w_0jEfrZQX00

A federal judge on Tuesday vacated the Title 42 policy that allowed border agents to rapidly expel migrants without letting them seek asylum, toppling a Trump-era policy embraced by the Biden administration.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., found the policy violated the Administrative Procedures Act (APA), striking down the controversial policy and blocking the Biden administration from using it to turn away migrants.

Sullivan found the policy, crafted under the Trump administration in the earliest days of the pandemic, to be arbitrary and capricious and said it violated standards of the APA because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “failed to adequately consider alternatives and the policy did not rationally serve its stated purpose.”

The judge also noted the CDC’s “decision to ignore the harm” caused by the policy likewise violated the APA.

“It is unreasonable for the CDC to assume that it can ignore the consequences of any actions it chooses to take in the pursuit of fulfilling its goals, particularly when those actions included the extraordinary decision to suspend the codified procedural and substantive rights of noncitizens seeking safe harbor,” Sullivan wrote, noting warnings that migrants often face persecution and violence once expelled.

Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union representing immigrants challenging the policy, celebrated the decision.

“Title 42 has caused grave harm to thousands of desperate asylum seekers. The ruling puts an end to a policy that misused the public laws as a pretext to abandon our commitment to provide a hearing to those fleeing danger,” he said in a statement.

The end of Title 42 will almost certainly be celebrated by immigrant advocates, but the sudden end to a key component of the administration’s border enforcement toolkit could enhance the perception of chaos at the border, even though it is largely credited with exacerbating recidivism from border crossers. The policy offers no penalty for those who cross again.

Title 42 was marketed as a pandemic response policy, but most observers deemed it a transparent attempt to use the pandemic as an excuse to gut asylum.

In his ruling, Sullivan agreed with the critics who questioned Title 42’s public health bona fides.

“The Court is not convinced that the Title 42 orders do not fall into the category of a ‘quarantine, isolation, or 22 other public health measures,’ as contemplated by the 2017 Final Rule,” wrote Sullivan.

Title 42 was technically beholden to an order by the CDC, but Trump administration emails made public revealed the order was politically engineered from within the White House.

Under the policy, many foreign nationals who presented themselves at the border were not allowed to claim asylum and were instead immediately expelled to Mexico or their home country.

Mexico initially agreed, under pressure from the Trump administration, to receive Guatemalan, Honduran and Salvadoran nationals under the policy, but in October, Mexico cut a deal with the Biden administration to also receive Venezuelan nationals.

The Biden administration’s embrace of Title 42 — a signature Trump policy allegedly designed by Stephen Miller — was a gut punch to immigrant advocates, who thought Biden would restore full implementation of asylum law.

Instead, the Biden administration strongly defended the dubious public health qualifications of the policy, used it to expel around 25,000 Haitians to their crumbling country and expanded its use to Venezuelans.

Venezuelans had until October been exempted from Title 42, as their home country would not receive expelled Venezuelans, and a deal had not been cut with Mexico to take them in.

While Title 42 expulsions are down from their highest monthly numbers, more than 100,000 per month in spring of 2021 and 2022, 78,477 people were still processed using the policy in October.

Neither the CDC nor the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) immediately responded to request for comment.

The scathing ruling from Sullivan repeatedly disputes whether the CDC considered any other alternatives to what he deemed was effectively a quarantine, arguing the center did not fully consider less restrictive means when it came to controlling the spread of COVID-19 through migrants.

The CDC in April suspended the use of Title 42, a move that was immediately challenged by GOP-led states.

But Sullivan said that order itself showed the CDC was capable of considering other options. He also pointed to testimony from a former CDC official nodding to the policy’s political roots.

“Dr. Anne Schuchat, the former CDC principal deputy director in 2020, testified before the House of Representatives that some in the agency did not believe that the agency’s adoption of the March 2020 Order was appropriately ‘based on criteria for quarantine,’” Sullivan noted.

Sullivan dinged DHS for failing to consider other methods for dealing with migrants, such as initiating other deportation proceedings in outdoor settings or using social distancing, masks and vaccines to reduce transmission risks.

“Defendants have not shown that the risk of migrants spreading COVID-19 is ‘a real problem.’” he wrote.

Updated: 5:27 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Fourth suspect in Young Dolph murder case in custody

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) – Memphis Police on Friday named a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Police say Jermarcus Johnson turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, a year after the star was killed in South Memphis. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations into Donald Trump just days after the former president announced his intent to seek the office again in 2024. Garland said Jack Smith, a longtime prosecutor and current war crimes investigator, would take the helm of two investigations, one into […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Trump’s record in governor races: a near-even split

Former President Trump’s nearly two dozen endorsements in gubernatorial races this election season showed a near dead-even split in wins and losses in races across the U.S. Of the 21 gubernatorial candidates who ran in the general election with Trump’s backing, nine won their races while 11 lost, following a tally of the latest governor’s […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WATE

Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith?

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations that could lead to charges being filed against former President Trump.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

GoFundMe set up to help mom of slain UVA football player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A GoFundMe page set for slain UVA football player Devin Chandler has raised more than $100,000 in less than 48 hours. The former Arlington High School player was one of the three University of Virginia football players killed in a mass shooting on the UVA campus Sunday. Shelly Crais has known […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WATE

WATE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy