Portland postpones action on a potential music festival at Payson Park
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted unanimously to delay a vote on whether to approve a two-day music festival in Payson Park. Concert organizer C3 Presents applied for a permit to host the festival on July 22 and July 23, 2023. After public comment and workshops, the council was set to vote on the issue during Monday's meeting, but councilor Andrew Zarro, who represents District 4 where Payson Park is located, proposed a delay.
Less windy tomorrow, great pre-holiday travel weather
PORTLAND, Maine — Cold but quiet weather dominates for the first half of the week and after Monday, temperatures are normal for this point in the month. A few flurries are possible in the mountains Monday night and again on Tuesday night. Elsewhere, mainly clear skies are expected as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s.
Maine school helps feed the "timeless curiosity" people have about metalworking
AUBURN, Maine — A small school in Auburn virtually guarantees that many of its students will leave with a well-paying job. The rest of the students at the renownedNew England School of Metalwork will at least go home with dirty hands and a few blisters. School founder Dereck Glaser...
'This is one of our greatest needs': Maine school superintendent helps serve lunch
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Superintendent of Schools Tim Matheney stepped into the high school cafeteria Monday to help serve lunch to students. Matheney said he did it to highlight the importance of the food service staff as well as the need to hire more people to work in food service in district schools.
Local LGBTQ leaders react to deadly mass shooting at Colorado LGBTQ bar
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine LGBTQ leaders are reacting to the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ bar on Sunday which left at least five people dead. The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs saw at least five dead and 18 people injured. Officials on Monday clarified that 18 people were hurt in the attack, not 25 as was said originally.
Oakland teenager dead after being thrown from ATV in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Maine — Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office say a 16-year-old from Oakland died after being thrown from a 1995 Polaris ATV. First responders were called to an area near 638 Manchester Road in Belgrade at around 11:45 p.m. Friday night. Witnesses reported that the teen riding...
Man held at Cumberland County Jail indicted in connection with follow resident’s deadly overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A grand jury has indicted a man held at the Cumberland County Jail in connection with another resident’s deadly overdose. James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, Aug. 14. Three months later, Peter Curtis, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on...
Slugger has the best routine, Hall of Fame says
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs' mascot, Slugger, won two awards from the Mascot Hall of Fame Sunday. Slugger won for having the greatest community impact and for having the best in-game skit or routine at the minor league level. The Mascot Hall of Fame said the awards...
