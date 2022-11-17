ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Portland postpones action on a potential music festival at Payson Park

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted unanimously to delay a vote on whether to approve a two-day music festival in Payson Park. Concert organizer C3 Presents applied for a permit to host the festival on July 22 and July 23, 2023. After public comment and workshops, the council was set to vote on the issue during Monday's meeting, but councilor Andrew Zarro, who represents District 4 where Payson Park is located, proposed a delay.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Less windy tomorrow, great pre-holiday travel weather

PORTLAND, Maine — Cold but quiet weather dominates for the first half of the week and after Monday, temperatures are normal for this point in the month. A few flurries are possible in the mountains Monday night and again on Tuesday night. Elsewhere, mainly clear skies are expected as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Local LGBTQ leaders react to deadly mass shooting at Colorado LGBTQ bar

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine LGBTQ leaders are reacting to the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ bar on Sunday which left at least five people dead. The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs saw at least five dead and 18 people injured. Officials on Monday clarified that 18 people were hurt in the attack, not 25 as was said originally.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WMTW

Oakland teenager dead after being thrown from ATV in Belgrade

BELGRADE, Maine — Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office say a 16-year-old from Oakland died after being thrown from a 1995 Polaris ATV. First responders were called to an area near 638 Manchester Road in Belgrade at around 11:45 p.m. Friday night. Witnesses reported that the teen riding...
BELGRADE, ME
WMTW

Slugger has the best routine, Hall of Fame says

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs' mascot, Slugger, won two awards from the Mascot Hall of Fame Sunday. Slugger won for having the greatest community impact and for having the best in-game skit or routine at the minor league level. The Mascot Hall of Fame said the awards...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy