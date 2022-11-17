ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

North Highland Church to hand out free groceries

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCrLX_0jEfqhe600

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — North Highland Church, in partnership with faith-based organization Convoy of Hope, will hold its fourth annual Feed My City grocery giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. until supplies run out. The only requirement to receive groceries is to show up. North Highland Church is located at 7300 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus.

North Highland Church Outreach Director Betty Hardy said that her church started the event because people need more food at this time of the year. She explained that many people receive company around Thanksgiving and that children don’t receive school meals when they’re out of school.

“And it’s not just food,” she said. “We have toilet paper and paper towels this year.”

Each family will receive two bags of groceries. They don’t have to be in separate cars. Groceries will include traditional Thanksgiving food such as stuffing as well as everyday items such as cereal and granola bars.

This year, those waiting in their cars will be treated to muffins, coffee, water and packets for children to color.

Additionally, 450 $10 gift cards will be given out on a first come, first served basis so families can buy turkeys at Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Local church hosts a Thanksgiving giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the pandemic and record high inflation, one local church is doing everything they can to help ease the burden this holiday season.  The Thanksgiving giveaway hosted by House of Hope, an outreach ministry of the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, allowed the community to pick up new clothes, shoes, and meal […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Columbus native brings community together in a unique way at a fast food restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a Columbus native that began visiting the Chick-fil-a in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals and many also began to join him Monday-Saturday’s.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular to be much smaller this year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Every year, spectators gather at 5784 Ironstone Drive in Columbus to enjoy The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular. The Christmas light display will be back this year, but it will be much smaller than it was previous years. “I did reduce it tremendously,” said Jerry Ludy, who is in charge of the light show. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Paws Humane Society waives adoption fees for Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus, Georgia, animal shelter is offering an early Black Friday special. Starting on Monday, Nov. 21 and ending on Wednesday, Nov. 23, adoption fees are waived for animals six months and older. The shelter’s hours during this timeframe are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Although adoption fees are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus students recognized in the statewide Fire Prevention Poster Contest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Four elementary schools in Columbus participated in a statewide contest promoting fire safety throughout the community. These students submitted their artwork for the annual Fire Prevention Poster Contest. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) announced the theme for this year, “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.” Select drawings will be featured […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Temperatures Return to the 60s for Turkey Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is seeing a break from the very chilly 20s this morning as most of us are waking up to the upper 30s to low 40s, but don’t expect this “warmer” morning to mean warmer temperatures this evening. Today, the Valley is only going to warm into the low 50s with cloudy conditions. Looking ahead into Turkey week, we will speed a sprinkle of rain on Tuesday but the highest coverage of rain coming in on Thanksgiving day. The rain on Thanksgiving is not expected to be a washout though, with the coverage only around 20% and expected to be late Thursday night. There is good news that does come from the incoming showers next week for the folks who don’t enjoy the chilly conditions as temperatures next week will be back in the 60s and the morning lows in the 40s. We’ll keep you posted on the timing of the showers expected during the coming holidays.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

After 53 years Auburn barbershop set to move from downtown location

AUBURN, Al. (WRBL)— One Auburn barbershop has called North College Street it’s home for 53 years. Today, Nov. 21, marked their last day in the 400 square foot storefront that sits directly across from Toomer’s Corner and Auburn University. The two barbers and owner that make up the Campus Barbershop spent their last day downtown […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Registration open for Young Professionals holiday social

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Young Professionals, a program of the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC), will hold a holiday social on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the event is now open. The location will be at The Photoshop, a selfie museum, located at 1425 3rd Ave. in Columbus. “This […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Broadway Holiday heading to Uptown Columbus Friday night

Uptown Columbus will be starting holiday festivities starting Friday, Nov. 17th. Friday at 6:30 p.m., folks can expect to see a Christmas parade, Live holiday music provided by local school bands and choirs, hot cocoa for spectators, American Cancer Society luminaries, the CSU Uptown Tree Trail. Then, the Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Skip Henderson […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Stowers Elementary students visit the WRBL station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Students from Stowers Elementary School paid a visit to the WRBL station today. The kids, along with our P.I.E. coordinator, Ms. Weinbaum, Ms. Ruckman, Ms. Kendrick, and Ms. Ratliff, toured the station and asked WRBL staff what it’s like to work at a news station. Our Partners in Education at Freddie […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

With a beautiful downtown, Americus has it all for the holidays!

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful Downtown Americus cordially invites you to spend a day with them checking off your Christmas list, enjoying wonderful dining and celebrating with friends and family! Check out Fox and Fowler and The Maze, known for their picture-perfect store front. To check all Downtown Americus has...
AMERICUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication

The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Cook Dental Care opens new location on MLK Jr. Blvd in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cook Dental Care of Columbus is returning to its roots. Today, Dr. Cathy Cook hosted a grand opening at the new location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in the original building where her father started in 1977. She says she started dentistry on Saint Mary’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy