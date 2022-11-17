North Highland Church to hand out free groceries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — North Highland Church, in partnership with faith-based organization Convoy of Hope, will hold its fourth annual Feed My City grocery giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. until supplies run out. The only requirement to receive groceries is to show up. North Highland Church is located at 7300 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus.

North Highland Church Outreach Director Betty Hardy said that her church started the event because people need more food at this time of the year. She explained that many people receive company around Thanksgiving and that children don’t receive school meals when they’re out of school.

“And it’s not just food,” she said. “We have toilet paper and paper towels this year.”

Each family will receive two bags of groceries. They don’t have to be in separate cars. Groceries will include traditional Thanksgiving food such as stuffing as well as everyday items such as cereal and granola bars.

This year, those waiting in their cars will be treated to muffins, coffee, water and packets for children to color.

Additionally, 450 $10 gift cards will be given out on a first come, first served basis so families can buy turkeys at Walmart and Sam’s Club.