GM EV Unit BrightDrop Expects $1 Billion in 2023 Revenue, Mass Production of All-Electric Delivery Vans to Start in December

NBC New York
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
NBC New York
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
NBC New York
Goldman Cuts Oil Forecast on ‘Lack of Clarity' Over G-7 Russia Oil Price Cap, China Covid Outbreaks
Goldman Sachs lowered its oil price forecast by $10 to $100 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, citing rising Covid concerns in China and lack of clarity over the Group of Seven nations' plan to cap Russian oil prices. China recorded recorded three Covid deaths over the weekend,...
NBC New York
Chinese Real Estate Stocks Surged This Month. But Analyst Warns of ‘Weak Reality' Vs. High Expectations
BEIJING — China's real estate sector isn't yet poised for a quick recovery, despite a rally this month in stocks of major property developers. That's because recent support by Beijing don't directly resolve the main problem of falling home sales and prices, analysts say. Last week, property developer stocks...
NBC New York
Large Rail Union SMART-TD Votes to Reject Labor Deal as National Strike Moves Closer
Two of the largest rail unions diverged on labor deal votes Monday, with SMART-TD rejecting the deal and BLET voting for ratification. But BLET, the engineers' union, said it will honor the picket line with other unions that voted against the deal. BRS, the signalmen's union, can strike as soon...
NBC New York
‘We're Alive and Kicking': CEO of Banking App Dave Wants to Dispel Doubts After This Year's 97% Stock Plunge
Mobile banking app provider Dave has enough cash to survive the current downturn for fintech firms and reach profitability a year from now, according to CEO Jason Wilk. "We're trying to dispel the myth of, 'Hey, this company does not have enough money to make it through'," Wilk said. "We think that couldn't be further from the truth."
NBC New York
Democratic Senators Urge Regulators to Monitor SoFi Trading Activity, Expressing Concern During Crypto Meltdown
Four Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee urged federal regulators to look into SoFi's cryptocurrency trading activity in a letter on Monday. They homed in on SoFi's February 2022 acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, which converted SoFi into a bank holding company and, according to lawmakers, subjected it to "consolidated supervision by the Federal Reserve."
NBC New York
Amazon's New 65-Inch Fire TV Is Better and Currently Costs Less Than Last Year's Model
Amazon's new Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV is $120 cheaper than last year's model while offering noticeable improvements. It's a great buy if you have lots of Amazon gadgets in your home and like using Alexa, which comes built-in to the TV. New ambient display features turn the...
NBC New York
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors continue to assess inflationary pressures and the possible trajectory of central bank interest rates. European markets closed higher on Friday last week as investors continued to assess the trajectory of...
NBC New York
Grayscale Refuses to Share Proof of Reserves Due to ‘Security Concerns' as Shares Trade at a 45% Discount to Bitcoin
Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.
NBC New York
If Rail Strike Begins, ‘I Think Every Union' Will Honor Picket Line, Says BLET President
BLET, one of the largest rail unions, voted to ratify the labor deal, but members will not cross the picket line of BRS, the Signalmen's Union, which can strike as of Dec. 5. "Our members will certainly honor the picket line of BRS," said BLET president Dennis Pierce in an interview with CNBC. "I think every union will."
NBC New York
Shares of Indonesia's GoTo Fall 6% as Nine-Month Loss Swells
GoTo accumulated a loss of 20.32 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) between January and September, far more than the 11.58 trillion rupiah loss reported a year ago. For the third quarter, GoTo reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 3.7 trillion rupiah (about $235 million), about 11% smaller than the 4.2 trillion rupiah adjusted EBITDA loss posted a year ago.
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
NBC New York
Hong Kong Shares Lead Losses in Mixed Asia-Pacific Session as Investors Weigh Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh risks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed early gains to fall 1.9%, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.8%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.18% and the Shenzhen Component fell 1.48%.
NBC New York
Bitcoin Drops to Lowest in More Than a Week, Ether Slides as FTX Collapse Ripples Through Crypto Market
Bitcoin fell to a week-and-a-half low on Monday and other major cryptocurrencies fell sharply, as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continues to ripple through the market. The cryptocurrency market has come under pressure over the last two weeks as problems at major exchange FTX came to light.
NBC New York
Collapsed Crypto Exchange FTX Owes Top 50 Creditors Over $3 Billion, New Filing Says
A list of FTX's top 50 unsecured creditors shows the largest lender of the bunch is owed more than $226 million. In total, the unsecured claims amount to $3.1 billion. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month. Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes its creditors north of $3...
NBC New York
S&P 500 Futures Are Little Changed Ahead of More Retail Earnings Before the Thanksgiving Holiday
Stock futures opened slightly higher Sunday evening ahead of another batch of retail earnings to kick off a shortened week for the Thanksgiving holiday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The major averages each posted an up...
