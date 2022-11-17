ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Chocolate Nutcracker ready to take the TPAC stage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lot of local talent takes the stage Saturday, Nov. 26, to put a unique twist on a classic holiday ballet. It Takes a Village, Inc. brings back The Chocolate Nutcracker. Director Steven Massey and Azia Rice, a Highland Park High School senior who plays the Dream Princess, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the show.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Brewster Place to ‘break sky’ on new $14 million addition, renovation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place is set to “break sky” on a new $14 million addition and renovation project. Brewster Place Retirement Community says that on Dec. 2 - 60 years to the day of its first groundbreaking - it will host a sky-breaking to launch a $14 million addition and renovation project at the facility.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn business students head to finals in international challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A team of business students at Washburn University will now head to the finals in an international challenge after they finished fourth place in a regional qualifier. Washburn University says that a team of business students scored the highest among all entries in the nation in...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka company awarded for reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka company has been honored with a national award for its reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry. Bettis Companies says that recently, Mid-States Materials, LLC, a division of the Topeka-based company, was honored with the 2022 Outstanding Mined Land Reclamation Award from the National Association of State Land Reclamations.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Salute Our Heroes: Leo Taylor leaves legacy of helping victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the early-1970s, Leo Taylor was a Shawnee County probation officer who had been temporarily assigned to Topeka Municipal Court. Something quickly caught his attention among females who’d been charged with misdemeanor crimes. “I began to see a trend for shoplifting to having been a...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Saturday shopping can help Least of These Ministries help others

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Small Business Saturday, you can shop for a cause. Least of These Ministries is bringing vendors together to help you wrap up your gift list - and help them bless others. April McNeil and Khalani Britt visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Metro to launch service similar to rideshares in January 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The beginning of the year will also see the launch of Topeka Metro’s new $2 service similar to ridesharing. The Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority announced on Monday, Nov. 21, a plan to launch a micro-transit service for the southeast portion of the Capital City which will start in January 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Water main break forces lane closures in busy Topeka intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in a busy Topeka intersection has forced a few lane closures in the area. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Nov. 21, that a water main break that occurred over the weekend has forced it to close two lanes in the SW 10th and Washburn Ave. intersection.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Interfaith of Topeka hosts 42nd annual Thanksgiving Service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interfaith of Topeka, Inc. held their 42nd annual Thanksgiving Service at the Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church Sunday evening. The theme of this year’s service was, “Creation Stories.” The focus was to listen and learn from stories of creation from the perspectives of Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism and Native Americans.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Silver Lake crews make quick work of 4-wheeler fire

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake crews made quick work of a fire that seemed to have been started by a 4-wheeler. The Silver Lake Police Department says it and Fire District No. 1 were called to the scene of a fire in the 400 block of Madore St. just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
SILVER LAKE, KS
WIBW

Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

NOTO hosts Celebration of Lights to kick off six-week event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts & Entertainment District began the Celebrations of Winter, a six-week event, with their annual Celebration of Lights at Veterans Park Saturday evening. The Celebration of Lights included a carriage ride and the lighting of the Christmas tree. Local art performances by the Kansas...
TOPEKA, KS

