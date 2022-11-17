Read full article on original website
WIBW
Chocolate Nutcracker ready to take the TPAC stage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lot of local talent takes the stage Saturday, Nov. 26, to put a unique twist on a classic holiday ballet. It Takes a Village, Inc. brings back The Chocolate Nutcracker. Director Steven Massey and Azia Rice, a Highland Park High School senior who plays the Dream Princess, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the show.
WIBW
Brewster Place to ‘break sky’ on new $14 million addition, renovation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place is set to “break sky” on a new $14 million addition and renovation project. Brewster Place Retirement Community says that on Dec. 2 - 60 years to the day of its first groundbreaking - it will host a sky-breaking to launch a $14 million addition and renovation project at the facility.
WIBW
Washburn business students head to finals in international challenge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A team of business students at Washburn University will now head to the finals in an international challenge after they finished fourth place in a regional qualifier. Washburn University says that a team of business students scored the highest among all entries in the nation in...
WIBW
Topeka company awarded for reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka company has been honored with a national award for its reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry. Bettis Companies says that recently, Mid-States Materials, LLC, a division of the Topeka-based company, was honored with the 2022 Outstanding Mined Land Reclamation Award from the National Association of State Land Reclamations.
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Leo Taylor leaves legacy of helping victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the early-1970s, Leo Taylor was a Shawnee County probation officer who had been temporarily assigned to Topeka Municipal Court. Something quickly caught his attention among females who’d been charged with misdemeanor crimes. “I began to see a trend for shoplifting to having been a...
WIBW
Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
WIBW
Saturday shopping can help Least of These Ministries help others
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Small Business Saturday, you can shop for a cause. Least of These Ministries is bringing vendors together to help you wrap up your gift list - and help them bless others. April McNeil and Khalani Britt visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on...
WIBW
Topeka Metro to launch service similar to rideshares in January 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The beginning of the year will also see the launch of Topeka Metro’s new $2 service similar to ridesharing. The Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority announced on Monday, Nov. 21, a plan to launch a micro-transit service for the southeast portion of the Capital City which will start in January 2023.
WIBW
Fire destroys shed Monday morning behind residence just west of Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on Monday morning destroyed a large shed behind a house near Lake Shawnee in southeast Topeka, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. at 2657 S.E. Tidewater Drive. The location was just southeast of S.E. Tidewater Drive and Lakewood Boulevard. Topeka Fire...
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
WIBW
Memorial services held for pastor killed in Topeka as investigation handed to DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held over the weekend for an 81-year-old Arizona pastor who was shot to death while visiting family in Topeka as the investigation was handed to the District Attorney’s Office. Services were held for Pastor Donald Woolridge on Saturday morning, Nov. 19, at...
WIBW
Water main break forces lane closures in busy Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in a busy Topeka intersection has forced a few lane closures in the area. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Nov. 21, that a water main break that occurred over the weekend has forced it to close two lanes in the SW 10th and Washburn Ave. intersection.
WIBW
Interfaith of Topeka hosts 42nd annual Thanksgiving Service
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interfaith of Topeka, Inc. held their 42nd annual Thanksgiving Service at the Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church Sunday evening. The theme of this year’s service was, “Creation Stories.” The focus was to listen and learn from stories of creation from the perspectives of Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism and Native Americans.
WIBW
Silver Lake crews make quick work of 4-wheeler fire
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake crews made quick work of a fire that seemed to have been started by a 4-wheeler. The Silver Lake Police Department says it and Fire District No. 1 were called to the scene of a fire in the 400 block of Madore St. just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
WIBW
Wildcats’ and Topeka native Zentner named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Heights grad is one of 10 punters in the nation to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Ray Guy Award, according to the Augusta Sports Council. Zentner is the first Wildcat to be named a semifinalist for the college punter of the year...
WIBW
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
WIBW
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America shares Dementia-friendly tips for the Holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses can take steps to make holiday celebrations easier. Charles Fuschillo, CEO and President of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America says preparing your loved one and guests ahead of a celebration can make all the difference.
WIBW
NOTO hosts Celebration of Lights to kick off six-week event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts & Entertainment District began the Celebrations of Winter, a six-week event, with their annual Celebration of Lights at Veterans Park Saturday evening. The Celebration of Lights included a carriage ride and the lighting of the Christmas tree. Local art performances by the Kansas...
WIBW
One person taken into custody Monday morning following incident in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody following an incident Monday morning in central Topeka, police said. Multiple police units were stationed near S.W. 21st and Van Buren as they responded to the incident. Streets in the immediate area were blocked to traffic as officers were on...
