Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart loses top health exec to JPMorgan
Walmart's executive vice president of health and wellness is departing the retailer after about two years for a managing director role with JPMorgan's healthcare arm, Bloomberg reported Nov. 20. Cheryl Pegus, MD, joined Walmart in November 2020 as executive vice president of health and wellness to develop the company's healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why Epic won't invest in other companies
Epic has entered into big partnerships this year with Amazon Web Services and Google, and added capabilities to the MyChart app. The company also joined the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement to improve health data interoperability and launched a new life sciences program to streamline clinical research studies and trials.
beckershospitalreview.com
The risks of boomerang CEOs
Bob Iger's comeback as CEO of Disney is the latest example of chief executives boomeranging as rehires to take the helm at the same organizations they previously led. While hardly a common practice, there have been enough boomerang CEOs to draw findings and trend lines. Here are six considerations, findings...
beckershospitalreview.com
Private equity firms attracted to health systems with successful specialty businesses
The private equity industry has an estimated $1.78 trillion lined up for potential investments — a 35 percent increase over September 2021 — and analysts will be closely monitoring the healthcare sector for more transactions in the coming months, according to a Nov. 14 report published by Clearwave.
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart Health seeks Epic analyst
Walmart Health is an Epic revenue cycle analyst. The candidate must have more than three years of experience alongside Resolute Hospital Billing Certifications as well as experience with multifacility healthcare systems; value-based care; and managing payer contracts, charge master and general ledger, according to a Nov. 7 job listing. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Inflation slowing as Wall Street looks bullish on healthcare sector
Wall Street's roil has stabilized somewhat in recent days, with the S&P 500 brushing up against its 200-day moving average and rising more than 10 percent since its October lows, as of publication time. The index's 50-day moving average is trending up, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. But it...
beckershospitalreview.com
Despite high demand, Tamiflu drugmaker says it's on track with supply
As the number of Tamiflu prescriptions increases amid a flu season that's shaping up to be the worst in 13 years, its drugmaker told Becker's it has "sufficient supply" of the common flu drug. In early November, the fill rate for Tamiflu was 11.5 times higher than it was last...
beckershospitalreview.com
Inflation Reduction Act will restrict oncology drug development, Bristol-Myers Squibb CEO says
With tighter rules from the Inflation Reduction Act approaching, Bristol-Myers Squibb will cancel plans for some drug development programs and cancer treatments, the drugmaker's CEO, Giovanni Caforio, MD, recently told the Financial Times. This was one of the main arguments against the Inflation Reduction Act, which has partly already been...
beckershospitalreview.com
Solutions to attract and retain nurses: How technology can help providers build a more flexible approach to staffing
Health system leaders are grappling with persistent nursing shortages, which have become a national emergency. With traditional remedies falling short, new tools and solutions are needed. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, in a session sponsored by Trusted Health, Frank Williams, co-founder and director of Evolent Health and...
Comments / 0