Buffalo, NY

FOX Sports

Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

What Kyle Pitts' MCL injury means for him and the Falcons

The Falcons' win over the Bears on Sunday has also come with a significant loss, as Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts sustained a knee injury that could end his season. Pitts, 22, left Sunday's game in the third quarter after taking a hit just above his knee from Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a catch across the middle. He did not return, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday that he was "out in the short term." NFL Network reported that Pitts tore the medial collateral ligament in his knee, an injury that typically requires at least six weeks to recover, and the Falcons have seven weeks remaining in the regular season. Pitts is seeking a second opinion before deciding on whether to undergo surgery on his knee. The Falcons placed Pitts on injured reserve Monday afternoon, so he'll miss at least four games.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Is Zach Wilson forcing the Jets into a QB controversy?

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's developmental track is completely askew with the team's emergence. New York fell out of the playoff picture Sunday, from the fifth spot in the AFC to the eighth spot. There's plenty of season left for the Jets to scrap their way back into the Top 7. They are ahead of schedule in their rebuild; no one thought they'd compete until next season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX Sports

No. 7 USC holds off UCLA to secure spot in Pac-12 title game, possibly much more

PASADENA, Calif. — Twice before in his career, Lincoln Riley arrived at the Rose Bowl harboring championship aspirations and a Heisman Trophy finalist behind center. Experiencing the chilly air beneath the San Gabriel Mountains for the first time in cardinal and gold against the crosstown rivals that call the revered venue home, Riley did so for a third time on Saturday night as No. 7 USC outlasted No. 16 UCLA to punch the program’s ticket to the Pac-12 title game in two weeks and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 11 top plays: Lions leading Giants, Stafford injured, more

Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, starting with the New York Giants' playing host to the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles' looking to rebound against the Indianapolis Colts. and the Cleveland Browns facing the Buffalo Bills in a game moved to Detroit because of heavy snows in Buffalo.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Wilks unsure who'll be Panthers' starting QB vs Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another week, another quarterback conundrum for Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks said he’ll wait until Wednesday to determine who will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all in consideration. “I want to be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud had a vision of greatness, and a mother to be 'that constant'

Long before he was a Heisman-contending quarterback at Ohio State, back when he was just a child in his very first year playing football, C.J. Stroud got a ride home one night from his head coach. His mother, Kim, met the car as it pulled up, exchanging pleasantries with the coach. Then he dropped a surprise on her.
OREGON STATE
FOX Sports

Towson football coach Rob Ambrose out after 13 seasons

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson announced football coach Rob Ambrose will not return next season. Special teams coordinator Lyndon Johnson will serve as interim coach, the school announced Monday. A search for a new coach will begin immediately. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 seasons as head coach. Towson reached...
TOWSON, MD
FOX Sports

Broncos aren't making necessary halftime adjustments

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos aren't finding any answers in the locker room at halftime. After wasting an 84-yard drive heading into the break Sunday when Maxx Crosby blocked a field-goal attempt one play after punching the ball from Melvin Gordon's arms at the goal line, the Broncos went scoreless in the third quarter for the seventh time this season.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams makes statement in Week 12

USC quarterback Caleb Williams shined bright on the biggest stage of his young college career Saturday night. Going up against in-state rival UCLA with a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game on the line, Williams put on a passing clinic in front of nearly 90,000 fans at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans' superstar QB completed 32 of 43 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns in a memorable 48-45 victory over the Bruins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

USC leapfrogs LSU in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Week 12 of the college football season featured a handful of close games featuring top-10 teams. The top four ranked teams in the nation — Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU — won by a combined 16 points Saturday. Georgia looked far from dominant in a 16-6 win...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Broncos waive Gordon after another fumble leads to a loss

DENVER (AP) — Melvin Gordon's butterfingers finally cost him not just his starting job in Denver but his roster spot altogether. The Broncos waived their veteran running back Monday, a day after his fumble at the goal line proved costly in their 22-16 overtime loss to the Los Vegas Raiders that sent them tumbling into the AFC West basement at 3-7.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Cavaliers Kevin Love has thumb fracture, could miss games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss some games after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb in Friday's double-overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets. The five-time All-Star got hurt in the third quarter. Love scored six points and had seven rebounds in 24 minutes...
CLEVELAND, OH

