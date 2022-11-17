Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
FOX Sports
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
FOX Sports
Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve
ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense.
FOX Sports
What Kyle Pitts' MCL injury means for him and the Falcons
The Falcons' win over the Bears on Sunday has also come with a significant loss, as Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts sustained a knee injury that could end his season. Pitts, 22, left Sunday's game in the third quarter after taking a hit just above his knee from Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a catch across the middle. He did not return, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday that he was "out in the short term." NFL Network reported that Pitts tore the medial collateral ligament in his knee, an injury that typically requires at least six weeks to recover, and the Falcons have seven weeks remaining in the regular season. Pitts is seeking a second opinion before deciding on whether to undergo surgery on his knee. The Falcons placed Pitts on injured reserve Monday afternoon, so he'll miss at least four games.
FOX Sports
Has Patrick Mahomes unseated Tom Brady as NFL's most clutch QB?
The Los Angeles Chargers relearned a lesson Sunday that's been taught to them a couple of times already: Don't give Patrick Mahomes the ball back in a close game with too much time left. Mahomes led the Chiefs on a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in just 75 seconds to go...
FOX Sports
Is Zach Wilson forcing the Jets into a QB controversy?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's developmental track is completely askew with the team's emergence. New York fell out of the playoff picture Sunday, from the fifth spot in the AFC to the eighth spot. There's plenty of season left for the Jets to scrap their way back into the Top 7. They are ahead of schedule in their rebuild; no one thought they'd compete until next season.
FOX Sports
No. 7 USC holds off UCLA to secure spot in Pac-12 title game, possibly much more
PASADENA, Calif. — Twice before in his career, Lincoln Riley arrived at the Rose Bowl harboring championship aspirations and a Heisman Trophy finalist behind center. Experiencing the chilly air beneath the San Gabriel Mountains for the first time in cardinal and gold against the crosstown rivals that call the revered venue home, Riley did so for a third time on Saturday night as No. 7 USC outlasted No. 16 UCLA to punch the program’s ticket to the Pac-12 title game in two weeks and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: Lions leading Giants, Stafford injured, more
Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, starting with the New York Giants' playing host to the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles' looking to rebound against the Indianapolis Colts. and the Cleveland Browns facing the Buffalo Bills in a game moved to Detroit because of heavy snows in Buffalo.
FOX Sports
Wilks unsure who'll be Panthers' starting QB vs Broncos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Another week, another quarterback conundrum for Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks said he’ll wait until Wednesday to determine who will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all in consideration. “I want to be...
FOX Sports
Vols' nightmare: Star QB Hendon Hooker injured in blowout loss to South Carolina
No. 5 endured a 63-38 blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday night, certainly ending the Vols' playoff hopes. But on top of that, the Vols also lost to quarterback Hendon Hooker to an injured leg while running in the fourth quarter. The senior came into the game as a...
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud had a vision of greatness, and a mother to be 'that constant'
Long before he was a Heisman-contending quarterback at Ohio State, back when he was just a child in his very first year playing football, C.J. Stroud got a ride home one night from his head coach. His mother, Kim, met the car as it pulled up, exchanging pleasantries with the coach. Then he dropped a surprise on her.
FOX Sports
Towson football coach Rob Ambrose out after 13 seasons
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson announced football coach Rob Ambrose will not return next season. Special teams coordinator Lyndon Johnson will serve as interim coach, the school announced Monday. A search for a new coach will begin immediately. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 seasons as head coach. Towson reached...
FOX Sports
Broncos aren't making necessary halftime adjustments
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos aren't finding any answers in the locker room at halftime. After wasting an 84-yard drive heading into the break Sunday when Maxx Crosby blocked a field-goal attempt one play after punching the ball from Melvin Gordon's arms at the goal line, the Broncos went scoreless in the third quarter for the seventh time this season.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: 49ers lead Cardinals on MNF from Mexico City
Week 11 of the NFL season comes to a close with the San Francisco 49ers battling the Arizona Cardinals at in an all-important NFC West tilt on Monday Night Football. It's going down at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in the fifth and final game of the 2022 International Series. Kyler...
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams makes statement in Week 12
USC quarterback Caleb Williams shined bright on the biggest stage of his young college career Saturday night. Going up against in-state rival UCLA with a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game on the line, Williams put on a passing clinic in front of nearly 90,000 fans at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans' superstar QB completed 32 of 43 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns in a memorable 48-45 victory over the Bruins.
FOX Sports
Cowboys are clicking; Patterson makes history; Jets' QB woes: 3 up, 3 down
Eleven weeks are almost in the books, with Thanksgiving football just a few days away. It's the golden time of the NFL football season. Here's whose stock is up and down after an awesome weekend of football. Up. The real Cowboys showed up on Sunday in Minnesota, and oh boy,...
FOX Sports
USC leapfrogs LSU in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Week 12 of the college football season featured a handful of close games featuring top-10 teams. The top four ranked teams in the nation — Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU — won by a combined 16 points Saturday. Georgia looked far from dominant in a 16-6 win...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 13: 3 reasons to bet on Ohio State to beat Michigan
It's rivalry week in college football, and no game looms larger in both history and present-day importance than No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State. The two will face off in the 118th edition of "The Game" at noon ET Saturday on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Both...
FOX Sports
Lions riding high; Vikings offense sputters; Justin Fields' status: NFC North notebook
The kings of the NFC North were knocked down a peg in Week 11 after the Minnesota Vikings suffered an absolute beat down at home by a resurgent Dallas Cowboys team. It was a 40-3 drubbing where nothing at all went right for the purple and gold. Meanwhile, the Detroit...
FOX Sports
Broncos waive Gordon after another fumble leads to a loss
DENVER (AP) — Melvin Gordon's butterfingers finally cost him not just his starting job in Denver but his roster spot altogether. The Broncos waived their veteran running back Monday, a day after his fumble at the goal line proved costly in their 22-16 overtime loss to the Los Vegas Raiders that sent them tumbling into the AFC West basement at 3-7.
FOX Sports
Cavaliers Kevin Love has thumb fracture, could miss games
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss some games after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb in Friday's double-overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets. The five-time All-Star got hurt in the third quarter. Love scored six points and had seven rebounds in 24 minutes...
Comments / 0