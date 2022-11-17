Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Grand jury indicts suspect in Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The teen accused of shooting two first responders and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo is headed to a trial. Court records show that 17-year-old Elezar Suarez was indicted Thursday on two cases of aggravated assault against a public servant. Both charges are...
KFDA
‘They never hesitated’: Tri-state fair shooting first responders honored for their bravery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first responders from the Tri-State Fair shooting back in September were honored this morning. Each month, first responders are honored at the Welcome Pardner’s networking breakfast, but this month was extra special. As four first responders were honored, the two who were injured in...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the Camelot Inn. According to the release, at around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the Camelot Inn at 2508 east IH-40 on a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man...
kgncnewsnow.com
Camelot Inn Homicide
Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
The Amarillo Pioneer
APD Investigating Homicide at Local Hotel
Local authorities are seeking the public’s help in investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a local hotel this week. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched Thursday night to the Camelot Inn at 2508 East I-40 on the report of a shooting. A 24 year old male had been shot at that location and died from his injuries.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Suspect drives stolen SUV into lake
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police fished a stolen SUV out of a lake Friday morning. The SUV was stolen around 6:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. The person who called 911 said they saw the suspect drive the vehicle across the...
Amarillo Fire Department responds to 6 weekend fires, 2 injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported another busy weekend after responding to six structure fires, one of which resulted in one person being hospitalized and another on Monday morning involving a firefighter being injured. NE 27th Avenue According to the fire department, crews responded to the 3000 block of NE 27th Avenue […]
Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers search for 1 wanted in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on 34-year-old Benjamin Adrian Martinez, who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of, “Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14.” According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Martinez stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and […]
Potter County Sheriff’s Office releases info on scam
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a scam that has been brought to the office’s attention. According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials said that a member of the Amarillo community called the office Thursday to see if they had a warrant […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Civic Center Lawsuit: Hearing on Modification Motions Held
The parties to the Civic Center funding lawsuit won by businessman Alex Fairly last month met again for a virtual hearing this morning to discuss competing motions by Fairly and the City of Amarillo to modify Judge William Sowder’s ruling. This hearing was rooted in a motion made by...
KFDA
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening. Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have...
1 dead after Tuesday incident in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a Tuesday evening incident in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of north Highland around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a dead man. When […]
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
KFDA
Car seat safety in the winter
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the temperatures are cooling down, it is important for parents to make sure their children are properly safe in their car seats. As it gets colder outside, experts are reminding you that puffy jackets are extremely dangerous when used in car seats. The extra space...
KFDA
VIDEO: 5 in critical condition after crash in Hall County
The Amarillo Police Department says they see several thousand cases of domestic violence each year. In this week's edition of Pay it Forward, Laurisa and Amber are paying it forward to some good friends that are facing medical bills.
Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group set to host ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group (AATAG) is set to host “Transgender Day of Remembrance” at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Amarillo College in the concert hall lobby. According to an AATAG flyer, the event is to remember and honor the memories and lives of the ones that were […]
KFDA
Groom ISD cancels classes for Tuesday, due to increase cases of illness
GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - Groom ISD has cancelled classes on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and will be closed the rest of the week. The school officials say classes are canceled due to the increase cases of illness throughout the district. Groom ISD will open again on Monday Nov. 28.
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Big Event Has Santa Doing More For Everyone In Amarillo This Year
Everyone deserves a happy holiday season. There's not a single reason why we all can't enjoy the cheer and wonder that comes this time of year. In Amarillo, Santa is going above and beyond. Here is how Santa is doing more for everyone in Amarillo this year. The Christmas Heart...
