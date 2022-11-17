ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Grand jury indicts suspect in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The teen accused of shooting two first responders and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo is headed to a trial. Court records show that 17-year-old Elezar Suarez was indicted Thursday on two cases of aggravated assault against a public servant. Both charges are...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Camelot Inn Homicide

Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD Investigating Homicide at Local Hotel

Local authorities are seeking the public’s help in investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a local hotel this week. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched Thursday night to the Camelot Inn at 2508 East I-40 on the report of a shooting. A 24 year old male had been shot at that location and died from his injuries.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Suspect drives stolen SUV into lake

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police fished a stolen SUV out of a lake Friday morning. The SUV was stolen around 6:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. The person who called 911 said they saw the suspect drive the vehicle across the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Fire Department responds to 6 weekend fires, 2 injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported another busy weekend after responding to six structure fires, one of which resulted in one person being hospitalized and another on Monday morning involving a firefighter being injured. NE 27th Avenue According to the fire department, crews responded to the 3000 block of NE 27th Avenue […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Civic Center Lawsuit: Hearing on Modification Motions Held

The parties to the Civic Center funding lawsuit won by businessman Alex Fairly last month met again for a virtual hearing this morning to discuss competing motions by Fairly and the City of Amarillo to modify Judge William Sowder’s ruling. This hearing was rooted in a motion made by...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening. Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Car seat safety in the winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the temperatures are cooling down, it is important for parents to make sure their children are properly safe in their car seats. As it gets colder outside, experts are reminding you that puffy jackets are extremely dangerous when used in car seats. The extra space...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
AMARILLO, TX

