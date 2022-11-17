ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Joe Biden Reacts To Nancy Pelosi Stepping Down From Democratic Leadership

By Lydia O'Connor
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28C9Tt_0jEfprBv00

President Joe Biden gave a fond tribute to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday after she announced her exit from party leadership , calling her “the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives” in American history.

“She might be stepping down from her leadership role in the House Democratic Caucus, but she will never waiver in protecting our sacred democracy,” Biden said in a glowing statement about the California Democrat, who will remain in the House as a member.

Pelosi, who was elected to her first speakership in 2007 and became the first woman to hold the position, is “a singular force securing once-in-a-generation bills that will define our nation for decades to come,” Biden continued, pointing to her work passing the Affordable Care Act, ending “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” and approving an economic stimulus package in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ojac_0jEfprBv00
President Joe Biden greets guests with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the White House Congressional Picnic this past summer.

“With her leading the way, you never worry about whether a bill will pass,” Biden said. “If she says she has the votes, she has the votes. Every time.”

He also noted that through much of Pelosi’s career, especially during Donald Trump’s presidency, she’s fended off aggressive and personal attacks by Republicans, several of whom joked about , shrugged off or spewed conspiracy theories about a recent attack on her husband.

“Because of Nancy Pelosi, the lives of millions and millions of Americans are better, even in districts represented by Republicans who voted against her bills and too often vilify her,” Biden said.

“That’s Nancy – always working for the dignity of all of the people,” he continued. “And, as a fierce defender of democracy through our laws, history will also note her fierceness and resolve to protect our democracy from the violent, deadly insurrection of January 6 th . It’s a threat of political violence and intimidation that continues and she and her family know all too well, but that will never stop her from serving our nation.”

Comments / 741

Penny Ward-Monroe
4d ago

It's about time, that evil woman has done nothing but destroy this country for her own agenda. To become one of the wealthiest person on earth all thanks to our taxpayers money.

Reply(27)
654
Sharon Wilmot
4d ago

Thank goodness the evil witch is stepping down. Only wish her broom was big enough for our idiotic president to get on it too.

Reply(18)
365
one eye
4d ago

That is funny She is as against democracy as Biden is She is a career politician who held office way past her legal allotted time to serve in Congress Just like when Biden stayed in in Congress way past his legal allowed time to serve

Reply(10)
204
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
CNN

Liz Cheney makes grim prediction on a third Trump presidential bid

In a recent interview, Liz Cheney had a stark prediction for Republicans if Donald Trump is selected as the party's presidential nominee in 2024. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how recent polls suggest her prediction may not come true.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes

President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair

Former first lady Michelle Obama is recounting her time at the White House and how she had to wear her hair. While those two things may seem disparate, she insists that the styles she chose were considered and intentional, because she thought that much of America wasn't ready to see a Black woman with her natural hair in the White House. Obama said she decided to straighten her hair as the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black first family, the Washington Post reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Voices: I used to think Nancy Pelosi was everything wrong with Washington. Wow, was I wrong

Nancy Pelosi has never been particularly popular outside Washington. Like most of Congress, she has low approval ratings and high disapproval ratings. Many conservatives see her as the embodiment of out-of-touch California liberalism that triggers outrage, but liberals see her as part of an old guard that is much less left-wing than they are. Meanwhile, much of America saw her as unwilling to let go of power. I say this because at one time or another, I shared all these views. As a young man inspired by Barack Obama’s soaring rhetoric about bridging larger divides, I found Pelosi’s establishment-style politics...
NEVADA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi says ‘disgusting’ Republican reaction to attack on her husband may have influenced midterm voters

Some Americans may have voted for Democrats to hold on to at least one chamber of Congress simply because of the growing ugliness of the conservative politcial movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.Reacting to a historic performance by her party in Tuesday’s elections, which saw Democrats hold the Senate and position themselves for an expanded majority, Ms Pelosi noted that the Republican Party’s reaction to the attack on her husband had been met with a muted response from GOP leaders while their own members and supporters, like Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump Jr, engaged in outright mockery.Mr...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
INDIANA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

207K+
Followers
12K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy