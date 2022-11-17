ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trippie Redd, Ksubi Team Up for a New Juice WRLD Merch Collection

By Oscar Hartzog
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Since his untimely death nearly three years ago, Juice WRLD fans have enjoyed a stream of posthumous releases including Legends Never Die and Fighting Demons . Now, we’re also getting some premium, official Juice WRLD merch from Ksubi — one of the late rapper’s favorite brands — in collaboration with Club 999.

Called Ksubi x Juice WRLD 999 , the new launch sees jeans, jackets, hoodies, and tees styled after Juice WRLD’s enduring streetstyle aesthetic. Denim pieces, like the Classic Jacket Juice Trip, feature screen-printed and embroidered doodle-style artwork inspired by Juice’s art and mantras, while tees and hoodies are decorated with images of the rapper alongside Ksubi logos.

“Juice WRLD encapsulated the Ksubi ethos of the Creative Outsider – a rebellious individual who did things his own way and pushed to express himself via different avenues,” says the brand.

The full eight-piece Ksubi x Juice WRLD 999 collection is available to shop now at Ksubi.com , where prices range from $99 to $260 .

To celebrate the new collection, Ksubi teamed up with Juice WRLD collaborators Trippie Redd and Haan for a promotional video directed by Steve Cannon and a photo series by Neri. The campaign also sees appearances by skater Boo Johnson, actress Jessica Belkin, and artist Skye Morales, while the video ends with archival footage of Juice WRLD himself, scored with his song “Two Cups (Everything’s Going My Way)” where the Chicago rapper name drops Ksubi: “Always rocking pretty ni–a clothes, Ksubi jeans with the VLONE, always got Ksubi jeans on,” he raps.

Fans will also recognize the importance of the collection’s name — Ksubi x Juice WRLD 999 — which nods to Juice’s numerical mantra of “999.” The numbers (which Juice had tattooed on himself) are an inversion of the satanic 666, and represent flipping life’s negatives into something positive. The mantra is also the namesake for Club 999, a brand releasing official Juice WRLD music and merch since his death.

The new release comes ahead of the third anniversary of Juice WRLD’s untimely passing, which will be marked by Juice WRLD day on Dec. 8. In those three years, Juice WRLD has remained one of the most popular hip-hop artists in the world — largely thanks to posthumous releases Legends Never Die and Fighting Demons .

Head to Ksubi.com to shop the new Ksubi x Juice WRLD 999 collection now.

