Los Angeles County, CA

Bob Fortini
4d ago

So sorry that one recruit lost his leg in this tragic mess..The driver has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer

countynews.tv

Santa Ana: Man Shot To Death Near Pickup Truck

11.20.2022 | 10:27 PM | SANTA ANA – A 25-year-old man was shot to death near a pickup truck parked on a residential street, Sunday night. The man, identified as Jerardo Vieyra, 25, of Fullerton, was found down with multiple gunshot wounds by authorities following reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Oak Street, south of East McFadden Avenue, around 10:27 PM.
SANTA ANA, CA
ukenreport.com

Female Inmate Dies at Detention Center

RIVERSIDE — Deputies assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center, located in the 4000 block of Orange Street in Riverside, were called to the cell of an unresponsive female inmate on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 3:37 p.m. Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures, according...
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
LA HABRA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabs friend to death during fight in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside

(CNS) – A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested on multiple firearm charges

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on multiple firearm charges on Nov. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 11:33 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at a residence located in the 9900 block of Alder Street in Rancho Cucamonga.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City

Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

65-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed On Jurupa Valley Street

A 65-year-old man was struck and killed on a Jurupa Valley street, where he was standing for unknown reasons, authorities said Friday. William Deis of Wildomar was fatally injured about 5:10 a.m. Thursday on Mission Boulevard, near Jolly Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Javier Morando...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot by police during traffic stop in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Up to 15 victims believed to be LA County Sheriff's recruits injured in Whittier crash, driver detained

Several people have been injured when a vehicle hit a group of runners near a sheriff's training academy in the Whittier area. The motorist has been taken into custody.Investigators said about 10-15 people were injured, believed to be Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits.The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street.Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene, and transported the injured for hospital treatment, many of them reportedly in critical condition."The hardest part is finding each victim," said Ret. Fire Captain Rick Godinez of the Los Angeles City Fire Department to CBSLA Wednesday morning. "There are red, yellow, and green tarps used by first responders to categorize the victims." Godinez added red tarps are for those that need to get to the hospital first. "First responders will start to reach out to hospitals to start diverting the victims to each victim to different hospitals," said Godinez. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation. 
WHITTIER, CA
