Bob Fortini
4d ago
So sorry that one recruit lost his leg in this tragic mess..The driver has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Man Shot To Death Near Pickup Truck
11.20.2022 | 10:27 PM | SANTA ANA – A 25-year-old man was shot to death near a pickup truck parked on a residential street, Sunday night. The man, identified as Jerardo Vieyra, 25, of Fullerton, was found down with multiple gunshot wounds by authorities following reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Oak Street, south of East McFadden Avenue, around 10:27 PM.
ukenreport.com
Female Inmate Dies at Detention Center
RIVERSIDE — Deputies assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center, located in the 4000 block of Orange Street in Riverside, were called to the cell of an unresponsive female inmate on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 3:37 p.m. Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures, according...
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County
LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
2urbangirls.com
Man stabs friend to death during fight in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Driver released from custody after arrest for Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits
A man who authorities believe intentionally crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits was released from custody Thursday evening, according to jail records.
Off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy shot multiple times by police after gunfight in New York
An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont was shot multiple times by police in New York after he was involved in a gunfight with another group of people early Sunday morning, police said. Shots were fired around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
(CNS) – A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and...
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested on multiple firearm charges
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on multiple firearm charges on Nov. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 11:33 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at a residence located in the 9900 block of Alder Street in Rancho Cucamonga.
Police rule out suspects in killings of four Idaho college students
Idaho police spent the weekend ruling out suspects in the homicide investigation of four college students. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest including how officials are assuring the public they are doing their best to keep the community safe. Nov. 22, 2022.
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City
Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
Mother identifies son as Club Q shooting victim: 'It's just a nightmare’
The mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, who was identified as one of the victims of the mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub, said she still cannot believe her son was killed. Sabrina Aston remembered Daniel as a child who always loved to laugh.Nov. 21, 2022.
Man charged with attempted murder, accused of driving into law enforcement recruits
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of driving an SUV into dozens of law enforcement recruits jogging Wednesday morning in Los Angeles County has been charged with attempted murder on a peace officer, officials said. Authorities arrested Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said additional...
mynewsla.com
65-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed On Jurupa Valley Street
A 65-year-old man was struck and killed on a Jurupa Valley street, where he was standing for unknown reasons, authorities said Friday. William Deis of Wildomar was fatally injured about 5:10 a.m. Thursday on Mission Boulevard, near Jolly Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Javier Morando...
mynewsla.com
Two Gang Members Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Boy in MoVal to Stand Trial
Two of three gang members accused of gunning down a 26-year-old Moreno Valley man and trying to kill two of his friends in a retaliation attack must stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Daron Anthony Hooks, 21, and Davonte Christopher Rowe, 25, both of...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot by police during traffic stop in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
Up to 15 victims believed to be LA County Sheriff's recruits injured in Whittier crash, driver detained
Several people have been injured when a vehicle hit a group of runners near a sheriff's training academy in the Whittier area. The motorist has been taken into custody.Investigators said about 10-15 people were injured, believed to be Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits.The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street.Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene, and transported the injured for hospital treatment, many of them reportedly in critical condition."The hardest part is finding each victim," said Ret. Fire Captain Rick Godinez of the Los Angeles City Fire Department to CBSLA Wednesday morning. "There are red, yellow, and green tarps used by first responders to categorize the victims." Godinez added red tarps are for those that need to get to the hospital first. "First responders will start to reach out to hospitals to start diverting the victims to each victim to different hospitals," said Godinez. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
Apparent shooting involving 2 motorcyclists temporarily shuts down northbound 405 Fwy in Torrance
A man riding a motorcycle on the 405 Freeway in Torrance was apparently shot at, possibly by another motorcyclist, and taken to a hospital, authorities said. The incident caused parts of the 405 Freeway to shut down on Thursday.
Video shows moments before California police recruits hit by car
A video has emerged showing the seconds before a group of recruits from the Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy were struck by a vehicle, leaving 25 injured.
Multiple felony charges filed against driver in wild chase through Orange County, LA
A driver accused in a wild televised chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week has now been charged with more than two dozen felonies.
