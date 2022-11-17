Read full article on original website
Candidate Filing For April Municipal Election
The Municipal Election for the City of Chillicothe and the Chillicothe R-II School Board will be on April 4th. The candidate filing for the April Election opens on December 6th and will close on December 27th. For the Chillicothe R-II School Board, there are three seats that will be on...
FSA Ballots Due December 5th
Ballots for the FSA County Committee election that were mailed in early November to landowners in Southwest Livingston County are due back at the FSA office by December 5th. Livingston County Executive Director Raysha Tate says one-third of the county will receive ballots each year. Tate says the elected committee...
Lela K. Hughes
Lela K. Hughes, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Lela was born the daughter of Clarence Vernon and Martha Bessie (Dawson) Marrs on June 22, 1926, in Trenton, Missouri. She was one of fifteen children born to this union. She attended Laredo schools and lived in Trenton, Missouri, most of her life. Lela was united in marriage to Jesse Hughes in 1982. She worked as a waitress at Hardees for several years.
Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
Middle School District Choir
Sixteen students from Chillicothe Middle School participated in the Northwest District Choirs at Platte County High School on Saturday. The event included approximately 120 students in each choir 5/6 and 7/8 from across the district. Schools include Carrollton, Trenton, Cameron, Gallatin, St. Joe, Platte County, Kearney. The students spent the...
MoDOT Roadwork
The Missouri Department of Transportation will have a shortened week for the roadwork across northwest Missouri. Most projects will stop about mid-day on Wednesday and resume on November 28th. Some lane closures will remain in place for safety purposes. Projects planned for the local counties for the week include:. Carroll...
Chillicothe Holiday Parade Winners
The Chillicothe holiday Parade included just over 60 entries with the theme of “Candy Land Christmas.” This was the 76th annual Holiday Parade for the Chamber of Commerce. The Grand Marshal was Helping Hands of the House of Prayer. Judges selected winners in several categories, they include:. Float...
FSA Urges Cover Crop / Wheat Reporting
Reporting deadlines for Wheat and Cover Crops are due December 15th. Livingston County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Raysh Tate says these are important reports. Tate says the reporting for Cover Crops could provide savings. Tate says it is best to stop by the office with those reports. If you...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Carrollton Town Council
Security Cameras At Carrollton City Hall are on the agenda for the Town Council on Monday. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at City Hall. Other items of new business on the agenda include a meeting with the owner of Meadow Ridge Apartments and the creation of an Airport Board.
Driver Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop
A chase and two arrests are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Sunday. At about 2:45 am, a Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive that had fled from Officers in Trenton. As Officers approached the vehicle, the vehicle drove off. Livingston County Deputy started a pursuit and the vehicle continued south on Washington Street to Highway 36, then headed west on 36 Hwy. The pursuit continued west of the Livingston County line into Caldwell County. Missouri State Highway Patrol then became involved with the pursuit as well. The vehicle later stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending.
Festival of Lights
The opening ceremony for Chillicothe’s annual Festival of Lights is Saturday evening. Kim Crowe with Festival of Lights says it is part of the community celebration of the holidays. The ceremony will start at 5:30 pm. The lighting will reveal some exciting new displays for this year In addition,...
NCMC Criminal Justice Program
Ranking #1 in the nation in an educational program is quite a feat, for that to be an online program that carries accreditation says something about that program. ‘The Best Schools’ website announced North Central Missouri College in Trenton has the “Best Online Associate in Criminal Justice” course. The article ranks the best online associate in criminal justice programs, looking at including common courses and potential careers and salaries for graduates.
CMS 8th Grade Boys Hoops Beats Cameron 43-16 On Friday
The Chillicothe 8th Grade Boys Basketball team defeated the Cameron Dragons 43-16 on Friday night. Howie Donoho led with 11 points, Logan Murrell had 10, Max Probasco had 8, Cooper Robinson 4, Jace Hail 4, Harry Costner 2, A.J. Schreiner 2, Bryson Shoop 2. There was playing time for Malakhi Shipley and Urijah Hunt.
8th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball Improves To 4-1
The Chillicothe 8th grade Lady Hornets moved to 4-1 on the season on Friday night by defeating the Cameron Dragons 33-10. Hope Donoho led all scorers with 14, Lydia Bonderer added 6, Bryleigh Gillespie 4, Sophie Hurtgen and Landry Marsh each added 2 points. There was also playing time for Kiley Link and Violet Zabka.
7th Grade Lady Hornets Hoops Move To 4-1, Beat Cameron 41-3
The 7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball team dominated Cameron 41-3 on Friday night. Lexy Smith led the way with 13 points. Ali Probasco poured in 9 points, Ashlynn Daugherty 8 points, Emmy Lent 6 points, Brynley Beemer 3 points, and Kami Snyder with 2 points. Beemer battled for 6 rebounds...
2022 Boys Soccer Postseason Awards
The 2022 Boys Soccer Postseason Awards have been announced. Multiple Chillicothe Hornets received recognition.
