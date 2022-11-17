Read full article on original website
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Cast of Disney+ Percy Jackson Series
Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney+ announced today that the multi-hyphenate would star in the series as Hermes, trickster messenger god who is also father to Luke (Charlie Bushnell). Miranda, who is a Grammy, Emmy, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize-award winning songwriter, actor, producer, and director, was most recently seen in HBO's His Dark Materials.
A Timeline of HBO's Dominance at the Emmys
At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, on the backs of wins for Succession and The White Lotus, HBO once again stood head and shoulders above its competition. The premium cabler beat back the threat of Netflix to take back the lead in total nominations, and, along with its streaming platform HBO Max, took home 38 total awards. HBO knows all about being the upstart at the Emmys; the rise of streamers over the last few years is a reflection of HBO's own journey.
Westworld Canceled by HBO
HBO has canceled Westworld. The shocking move comes after the series wrapped up its fourth season in August. The sci-fi drama, which was once a big title for HBO, featured a star-studded ensemble including Thandiwe Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul and more, had racked up over 50 Emmy Award nominations during its tenure.
Sandra Oh Joins the Cast of HBO's The Sympathizer
Sandra Oh is the latest star to join the cast of The Sympathizer. HBO's adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel was ordered to series last year. Fresh off a four-season run on Killing Eve, the Emmy Award-winner will star as Sofia Mori, "a liberated feminist who, in the midst of a love triangle, begins to awaken to the complexity of her own Asian American identity."
Murdaugh Murders Podcast to Become Drama Series at Hulu
The Murdaughs are getting the drama treatment. The prominent family recently got the docuseries treatment with Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty on HBO Max, and now it's set to become a true-crime drama at Hulu. Erin Lee Carr (Britney vs Spears, Mommy Dead and Dearest) and Michael D. Fuller (Locke & Key) will adapt the popular Murdaugh Murders podcast for the streamer. Podcast host Mandy Matney, Nick Antosca, and Alex Hedlund will serve as executive producers.
Trevor Noah Shows Off His Presidential Impressions in the Trailer for I Wish You Would
Trevor Noah is back with a new Netflix special. In the first trailer for I Wish You Would, the soon-to-be former host of The Daily Show posits that all one needs to win a United States election is a "strange voice". He then shows off impressions of John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump.
Susan Tolsky, Comic Character Actress Who Starred in Here Come the Brides, Dead at 79
Susan Tolsky, veteran comic character actress, has passed away. She was 79. Tolsky's sister Noel Foreman confirmed that she died October 9 of natural causes. The actress was best known for playing Biddie Cloom in ABC Western comedy Here Come the Brides and Bernadette Van Gilder in sitcom Madame's Place.
David Davis, Co-Creator of The Bob Newhart Show & Taxi, Dead at 86
David Davis, co-creator of iconic comedies like The Bob Newhart Show and Taxi, has passed away. He was 86 years old. His daughter, Samantha Davis-Friedman, confirmed his death this weekend. Davis got his start in the 1960s as a script supervisor for series like The Many Lives of Dobie Gillis...
When It Comes to Female Comedians, HBO Is Still Making Up for Lost Time
As HBO celebrates its 50th anniversary, much has been made of the channel’s shifting image over the years. Now seen as one of the most exciting platforms for creative freedom (or at least it was before David Zaslav came along), for the majority of its existence, this was mostly only true for men. For The New York Times, John Koblin detailed HBO’s transition from “a channel for men” to female-centered content and creators. HBO’s early success with women-led dramas eventually gave way to experimental shows Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You and Lena Dunham’s Girls, but women-led comedies moved at an even slower pace.
The Crown Won't Add An On-Screen Fiction Disclaimer After All
The Crown won't be adding an on-screen disclaimer for Season 5. While there had been speculation that the award-winning Netflix original might add a fiction disclaimer to the series after including one with the Season 5 trailer, the streamer will reportedly not be updating The Crown with the same "fictional dramatization" descriptor.
The Trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin Introduces Michelle Yeoh's Formidable Scían
Michelle Yeoh is a force to be reckoned with in the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. Set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, the prequel series will explore the birth of the first Witcher and the events that lead to the Conjunction of the Spheres. Yeoh stars...
Jon Hein's TV Picks — Week of November 14, 2022
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Jason David Frank, Power Rangers Star, Dead at 49
Jason David Frank, star of the original Power Rangers series, has died. He was 49 years old. While an official cause of death has not been revealed yet, TMZ reports that the actor died of suicide. His representative, Justine Hunt, confirmed his passing in a statement. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed."
Will is Ready to Make His Own Choices in the Bel-Air Season 2 Teaser
"This time, no one chooses for me," Will (Jabari Banks) says in the teaser for Bel-Air Season 2. A dramatic reimagining of the iconic '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring Will Smith, Bel-Air is set in contemporary Los Angeles and depicts Will's complicated journey between two worlds. Season...
Jay Duplass Cast as Hades in Percy Jackson and the Olympians
The cast of Percy Jacskon and the Olympians continues to grow. Jay Duplass (Transparent, The Chair, Industry) and Timothy Omundson (Psych) are the latest additions to the cast of the Disney+ series. They will star as Hades and Hephaestus, respectively. Per the official character descriptions, "Hades feels like an outcast...
WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Addresses Twitter Death Hoax: 'It Just Bothers Everybody. It's Shocking.'
Jimmy Fallon wasted no time addressing his Twitter death hoax on The Tonight Show Wednesday. The host kicked off the evening with a musical performance confirming he was very much alive, and shortly after, sat down to address trending hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon directly. Fallon revealed that this was the second time he'd been at the center of a death hoax, the first having occurred some 10 years ago.
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
Big Little Lies Won't Return for Season 3, Says Zoë Kravitz: 'Unfortunately, It's Done'
Big Little Lies is done forever, says Zoë Kravitz. Despite actresses like Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern dropping hints about hopes for a future installment of the HBO drama, Kravitz says the series isn't coming back. When asked during GQ video "Zoë Kravitz Responds to Fans on the Internet" when Big Little Lies was "coming back on", Kravitz replied, "I don't think it is."
Octavia Butler's Best-Selling Novel Comes to Life in the Trailer for Kindred
A young Black writer finds herself violently dragged between two eras in the trailer for Kindred. The series, which stars Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophia Brown, and Sheria Irving, follows Dana James (Johnson), an aspiring writer who relocates to Los Angeles in the hopes of reclaiming her life and pursuing a bright future. Just as she's finding her footing, however, she is pulled back and forth in time to a nineteenth-century plantation and back to present.
Richard Eustis, Creator of Head of the Class, Dead at 86
Richard Eustis, best known for creating the series Head of the Class, has passed away. He was 86 years old. Eustis co-created the high school sitcom with Michael Elias. The series ran for five seasons from 1986 to 1991 and led to a 1992 spin-off called Billy, which Eustis and Elias also co-wrote. Head of the Class received the reboot treatment from HBO in 2021, but was canceled after one season. Eustis's writing partnership with Elias spanned several decades.
