ROCK SPRINGS — Logan Conover not only received his Eagle Scout badge, but his Silver Eagle Palm during a recent ceremony. The ceremony took place on Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center with his parents Samantha and Dustin Conover in attendance. Conover belongs to Scout Troop 86, where he has served as den chief, senior patrol leader, and scribe.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO