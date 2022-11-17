Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Oscar James Shadley (October 25, 1938 – November 17, 2022)
Oscar James Shadley, 84, passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 19 years and former resident of Klamath Falls, Oregon. Oscar died following a courageous battle with cancer. Oscar was born...
sweetwaternow.com
Boy Scout Logan Conover Earns Eagle Scout, Silver Palm Award
ROCK SPRINGS — Logan Conover not only received his Eagle Scout badge, but his Silver Eagle Palm during a recent ceremony. The ceremony took place on Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center with his parents Samantha and Dustin Conover in attendance. Conover belongs to Scout Troop 86, where he has served as den chief, senior patrol leader, and scribe.
sweetwaternow.com
American Legion Members to Serve Free Thanksgiving Dinner
ROCK SPRINGS — The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will be hosting its annual free Thanksgiving Dinner to all who would like to attend. American Legion members will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, rolls, and homemade pies from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street in Rock Springs.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 19
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10328, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10328, SURETY OR...
Comments / 0