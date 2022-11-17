Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Windy start to the week, snow removal reminder
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our week starts out with wind gusts with temps above freezing. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we can expect for the rest of the week. ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 21, 2022. Average High: 45º Average...
WILX-TV
Lansing Public Service reminds the community to remove snow from sidewalks
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snowfall is begun, and the Lansing Public Service Department is reminding residents to remove snow from their sidewalks. Sidewalks need to be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours after a snowfall according to the City’s Snow ordinance. “It is important to keep sidewalks...
WOOD
Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired
Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
WILX-TV
New roundabout planned for Hagadorn and Sandhill Roads
ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new roundabout will be coming to Ingham County. The roundabout is set to be constructed at Hagadorn and Sandhill road. The Ingham County Road Department said a roundabout would improve safety at the intersection. On Sunday, traffic on Sandhill was stopped by a stop...
WILX-TV
Jackson, Mechanic streets reopen as bridge replacement project pauses for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson has been paused for winter, reopening two streets that were closed for the project. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which will reopen Tuesday as construction is paused. However, Detroit and Van Buren streets will remain closed.
WOOD
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days
The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
WILX-TV
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holiday travelers have something to be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving - a two-mile stretch of I-496 reopens Tuesday after being closed for five months. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be opening both eastbound and westbound lanes at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Since June, drivers...
wcsx.com
Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
WWMTCw
West Michigan residents adjust to winter while expected multi-day snow storm begins
PAW PAW, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan hunkered down as bursts of snow made their way through the region Thursday. Van Buren, Allegan and Kalamazoo counties were impacted heavily by lake effect snow which intensified during the third straight day of snowfall. "You can definitely feel the wind...
WILX-TV
Jackson hosts 31st annual Christmas Parade
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People lined the streets of Downtown Jackson for its Christmas parade Friday. The parade featured floats, a hot air jubilee, live music and even an appearance from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Edward Hatfield has been helping organize the event since the beginning. He said it started...
WILX-TV
West Michigan firefighters save puppy from fentanyl
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Some Branch County firefighters are being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking with a puppy. It wasn’t a call the Coldwater Firefighters expected to get. A puppy named Whip reportedly got into fentanyl and overdosed on the drug. Her owners brought Whip into the fire station, where she received two doses of Narcan to counteract the drug.
WILX-TV
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help ring bells across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday season is already kicking off in Mid-Michigan, one of the busiest times of the year. The Capital Area Salvation Army has started ringing its bells for the season, but they need help. They’re looking for volunteers to help ring bells in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.
WILX-TV
Coldwater Firefighters save puppy from fentanyl overdose
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday. Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said on a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch. The puppy was brought to the station by her owners. The firefighters gave Whip two...
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
WILX-TV
$2.4M to help bring affordable housing to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than $2 million will help bring more affordable housing to the Lansing area. The money comes from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Brownfield Grant Program, which funds 67 projects across the state. The Lansing Economic Development Corporation plans to use...
WILX-TV
Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market at Reutter Park in Lansing welcomes everyone – it even has tiny sheds that keep you warm. Advocates for the homeless said the sheds should be used to help those in need. The city of Lansing said the sheds are not built for people to live in.
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
WILX-TV
Mason Historical Society discuss transportation throughout the 1800′s and now
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Each year, caroling children belt out that favorite holiday song “jingle bells” without really understanding the line “oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh.”. The Mason Historical Society held a talk about early transportation before cars were invented...
Comments / 0