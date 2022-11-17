Hello, booklovers! If you’re looking for the hottest book news, you’ve come to the right place. This week in The Pulse, we have a variety of interesting bookish things to share with readers, from Amazon’s best books of 2022 to celebrities announcing their literary debuts with children’s books. There’s even a trailer for those books-to-screen enthusiasts to check out. 😉 If that’s not enough to get you excited, The Pulse even has some cookbook recommendations to help you out this Thanksgiving!

