Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Bench options make solid contributions for IU men’s basketball against Miami (OH)

Much has been made of Indiana men’s basketball’s depth this year. And Sunday, some of those players got a crack at bigger roles. Junior guard Trey Galloway missed IU’s 86-56 win over Miami (OH) in Indianapolis because he twisted his knee in the Xavier game on Friday. That made some first-half minutes available, and there was plenty of flexibility as the game became lopsided in the second half.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) — The Report Card

OFFENSE (B) Indiana’s offense was stagnant for the first 13-plus minutes, as the ball seemed to stick on the perimeter as Miami tried to keep it out of the paint. But the Hoosiers scored 65 points over the last 26 minutes by getting out in transition and ultimately finding ways to get the ball inside.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women move to 5-0 with another dominant effort

It’s a recurring theme at this point. IU jumped out to a quick lead on Sunday afternoon and never looked back. The Hoosiers closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run and cruised to a blowout win over Quinnipiac at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Senior forward Mackenzie...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

For the first time in several weeks, Indiana football fought back

This Indiana football season had felt like a foregone conclusion for several weeks, if not more. The Hoosiers weren’t just losing. They were getting embarrassed. From sputtering around lifelessly for most of the game at Rutgers to getting run out of the building against Penn State and Ohio State, Indiana seemed destined to end the season on a nine-game losing streak.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men’s soccer defeats St. Louis, advances in NCAA Tournament

KEY MOMENTS (from IU Athletics) 11’ – Indiana had its best chance of the first half from an early corner as the ball came inside the six-yard box to redshirt senior Daniel Munie. Munie tried a shot across his body, but SLU senior goalkeeper Carlos Tofern got right in front of it and deflected it out to freshman midfielder Jack Wagoner, who put an attempt wide.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football pulls off come from behind overtime stunner at Michigan State

Down 24-7 at halftime, it looked like more of the same for Indiana on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. But a pair of big third quarter plays, a 79-yard run by Shaun Shivers and an 88-yard kickoff return by Jaylin Lucas, helped the Hoosiers erase the large deficit on a snowy, windy and frigid day at Spartan Stadium. An interception by safety Jonathan Haynes continued the rally and led to a Charles Campbell field goal.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
INDIANA STATE
bcdemocrat.com

‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County

Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
MARION COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Chris S. Peyton

Chris S. Peyton, 51, of Heltonville, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his residence. Born August 2, 1971, in Bedford, he was the son of Jonathon Douglas and Cheryl M (Gardner) Peyton. He. married Robin Brown (Moore) on April 3, 2022, and she survives. He was a nurse for...
HELTONVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Son speaks out after father beaten to death

Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Big Game Bound: Week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape

Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

