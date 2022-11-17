Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Radio show: Mike Woodson takes look back at Xavier, Miami, previews Thanksgiving week
Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson and legendary radio voice Don Fischer reviewed No. 11 Indiana’s 4-0 start. The special guest in the final segment was graduate assistant Adam Howard. Indiana will host Little Rock on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Video credit – IU Athletics. The...
Bench options make solid contributions for IU men’s basketball against Miami (OH)
Much has been made of Indiana men’s basketball’s depth this year. And Sunday, some of those players got a crack at bigger roles. Junior guard Trey Galloway missed IU’s 86-56 win over Miami (OH) in Indianapolis because he twisted his knee in the Xavier game on Friday. That made some first-half minutes available, and there was plenty of flexibility as the game became lopsided in the second half.
IU men’s and women’s basketball move up in AP rankings
After a 2-0 week that included a high major road win at Xavier, IU men’s basketball moved up a spot to No. 11 in the new AP top-25 released on Monday. It marks the second time Indiana has moved up a spot after opening the season at No. 13.
IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) — The Report Card
OFFENSE (B) Indiana’s offense was stagnant for the first 13-plus minutes, as the ball seemed to stick on the perimeter as Miami tried to keep it out of the paint. But the Hoosiers scored 65 points over the last 26 minutes by getting out in transition and ultimately finding ways to get the ball inside.
Watch: Mike Woodson, Tamar Bates and Miller Kopp discuss win over Miami (Ohio)
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media after an 86-56 win over Miami (Ohio) on Sunday evening in Indianapolis. Further below you can also watch IU players Tamar Bates and Miller Kopp discuss the game. Indiana (4-0) returns to action on Wednesday evening against Little Rock...
IU women move to 5-0 with another dominant effort
It’s a recurring theme at this point. IU jumped out to a quick lead on Sunday afternoon and never looked back. The Hoosiers closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run and cruised to a blowout win over Quinnipiac at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Senior forward Mackenzie...
Watch: Highlights, Tom Allen Q&A, locker room scenes from IU’s 2OT upset of Michigan State
Watch below highlights of Indiana’s 39-31 two-overtime win over Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing. Further below you can watch head coach Tom Allen’s post-game press conference, and scenes from the post-game locker room at Spartan Stadium. Indiana concludes the 2022 season next weekend against Purdue. The...
Running game, second-half resilience lead IU football to victory at Michigan State
Indiana’s path to a 39-31 double overtime victory over Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan, was an unorthodox one, to say the least. The Hoosiers completed just two passes for 31 yards all game long – but managed to come out on top.
For the first time in several weeks, Indiana football fought back
This Indiana football season had felt like a foregone conclusion for several weeks, if not more. The Hoosiers weren’t just losing. They were getting embarrassed. From sputtering around lifelessly for most of the game at Rutgers to getting run out of the building against Penn State and Ohio State, Indiana seemed destined to end the season on a nine-game losing streak.
IU men’s soccer defeats St. Louis, advances in NCAA Tournament
KEY MOMENTS (from IU Athletics) 11’ – Indiana had its best chance of the first half from an early corner as the ball came inside the six-yard box to redshirt senior Daniel Munie. Munie tried a shot across his body, but SLU senior goalkeeper Carlos Tofern got right in front of it and deflected it out to freshman midfielder Jack Wagoner, who put an attempt wide.
IU football pulls off come from behind overtime stunner at Michigan State
Down 24-7 at halftime, it looked like more of the same for Indiana on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. But a pair of big third quarter plays, a 79-yard run by Shaun Shivers and an 88-yard kickoff return by Jaylin Lucas, helped the Hoosiers erase the large deficit on a snowy, windy and frigid day at Spartan Stadium. An interception by safety Jonathan Haynes continued the rally and led to a Charles Campbell field goal.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County
Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
1982: Bye-bye Burger Chef, hello Hardee’s
The parent company of Hardee’s completed its purchase of the Indianapolis-based Burger Chef chain in 1982. Restaurants began phasing out the Burger Chef name shortly thereafter.
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
Obituary: Chris S. Peyton
Chris S. Peyton, 51, of Heltonville, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his residence. Born August 2, 1971, in Bedford, he was the son of Jonathon Douglas and Cheryl M (Gardner) Peyton. He. married Robin Brown (Moore) on April 3, 2022, and she survives. He was a nurse for...
Son speaks out after father beaten to death
Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Big Game Bound: Week...
Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at east Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — It isn't the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, but a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis sold a big-winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing. The $50,000-winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66, located at 3301 N. Shadeland Ave., near East 34th Street. The winning Powerball numbers...
