NOLA freeze plan activated, freeze watch Thursday ahead of cold front this weekend!

By Amy Russo, Kylee Bond, Brooke Laizer
 3 days ago

Temperatures are expected to remain several degrees below average for at least the next week or so and the City of New Orleans has activated its freeze plan for overnight. See your NOLA forecast and find out more information on how to stay warm here.

NOLA Freeze Plan Activated

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) is coordinating closely with the National Weather Service and will update residents through NOLA Ready alerts should local impacts from winter weather increase. A Hard Freeze is not expected in New Orleans at this time, but residents should be prepared to protect people, pets and plants from the cold. After tonight, the freeze plan is not anticipated to be activated for the next seven days.

Shelters for the Homeless

The freeze plan will be in effect to provide temporary shelter for unhoused residents. If someone is in need of shelter, call the New Orleans Police Department’s (NOPD) non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222. Individuals seeking shelter will be accepted free of charge at the following locations and under the following conditions:

  • The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.
  • Ozanam Inn, 2239 Poydras St., will accept adults before 4 p.m. for overnight shelter
  • New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults for overnight shelter before 6 p.m.
  • Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 7 p.m.

Stay Warm, NOLA!

  • Stay inside in heat during extreme cold.
  • If you go outside, wear layers, a hat and gloves, and carry a cell phone.
  • Check on neighbors, children, the elderly and chronically ill to make sure they are safe and warm.
  • Bring pets inside.
  • Never leave space heaters unattended.
  • Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home.
  • Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are working.
  • Have a fire extinguisher handy and know how to use it.

Forecast

Highs on Wednesday will be cooler after Monday night’s front dumped rain in most areas. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid-50s for most of the area. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the 30s or 40s Add a wind chill in the double digits, and it feels extremely chilly! Bundle up!

Expect highs to remain in the 50s through Friday with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Snow this winter? Chances look better in latest NOAA outlook
Shuck Cancer will be extremely cold Thursday night with temperatures in the 40s and wind whipping off of the river. Make sure you bundle up! Another cold front looks to move in this weekend as well.

More cold temperatures are with us over the next few days. Expect highs to remain in the 50s through Friday with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Widespread 30s will move in Friday morning with the best chance of a freeze coming along and north of I-12. Temperatures will likely drop to at least 30 and possibly the upper 20s.

A Freeze Watch is issued from late Thursday night to early Friday morning. Another front moves through on Saturday with just a slight chance of showers, but it will help to keep the cooler weather in place through the weekend.

