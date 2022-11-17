Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind holds annual holiday fudge fundraiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local non-profit is busy making sweet treats ahead of the holiday season. Zach Davis with the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their annual holiday fudge fundraiser. You can learn more about CWAB here.
WSAZ
Traffic affected by school bus accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
West Virginia school bus involved in crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston. There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers. A woman […]
wchsnetwork.com
Man charged in Sissonville shooting
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
wchsnetwork.com
Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
WSAZ
Huntington crushes Cougars
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This time last week, the Jefferson Cougars traveled back to the eastern panhandle happy to have beaten Spring Valley. The bus back today was not as chipper as Huntington High beat them 51-7 in the WV Class AAA quarterfinals. Quarterback Gavin Lochow accounted for six touchdowns while Zah Zah Jackson both scored a touchdown and had an interception on defense.
WSAZ
Man charged following Kanawha County shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged following a shooting on November 9 in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County deputies. David Anthony Walker, 43, of Charleston, appeared in magistrate court Monday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a wooded area of Walker Drive...
WSAZ
Boone Memorial Health hosts Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru event
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With prices to fill the table climbing higher this Thanksgiving, it can be hard to celebrate the holidays without breaking your wallet. Boone Memorial Health is helping to answer the call to feed families, hosting a community drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner event Monday. The event was...
West Virginia residents on alert after alleged racially-charged incidents over the weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
WSAZ
ASAP Pet Rescue to host Holiday Candlelight House Tour
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the season of giving, and a local pet rescue is asking for your help. Michele Endicott and Martha Cummings from ASAP Pet Rescue stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Holiday Candlelight House Tours, and they brought along a special furry friend.
Crews knock down fire in Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Logan County was knocked out by fire crews on Monday. According to an official with the city of Logan Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Crooked Creek Rd at around 9:00 a.m. The official said that heavy fire was showing upon the crew’s arrival. The Logan […]
WSAZ
9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
WSAZ
New warning sirens added in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
WSAZ
New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike’s three travel plazas are about 30 years old. Officials say their replacement is long overdue. “They should have been bulldozed years and years ago,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. And that will happen very soon. Justice, during a press conference...
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Nila Beckett
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One woman in Cabell County has dedicated more than a year of her life to honoring veterans. 85 year-old Nila Beckett from Barbousville crochets prayer shawls for veterans in the Hospice House in Huntington. “It’s good to have someone in our community that has a servant’s...
WSAZ
Fire destroys church
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fire destroyed a church. Multiple departments battled flames at the Harmons Creek Nazarene Church in Putnam County. The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. Poca Volunteer Fire Department, the Nitro...
WSAZ
Highway worker hit by car in work zone
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Highway officials in West Virginia are urging drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones after a flagger was hit by a car Monday morning in Raleigh County. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the flagger was treated for minor injuries...
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
Person of interest sought in connection to Huntington, West Virginia fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials are looking for information on a person of interest allegedly connected to a fire that happened in October 2022 in Huntington. The Huntington Police Department says the fire was in the early morning of Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. Anyone with information is being urged to […]
