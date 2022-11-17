ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Traffic affected by school bus accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school bus involved in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston. There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers. A woman […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Man charged in Sissonville shooting

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
SISSONVILLE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington crushes Cougars

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This time last week, the Jefferson Cougars traveled back to the eastern panhandle happy to have beaten Spring Valley. The bus back today was not as chipper as Huntington High beat them 51-7 in the WV Class AAA quarterfinals. Quarterback Gavin Lochow accounted for six touchdowns while Zah Zah Jackson both scored a touchdown and had an interception on defense.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man charged following Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged following a shooting on November 9 in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County deputies. David Anthony Walker, 43, of Charleston, appeared in magistrate court Monday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a wooded area of Walker Drive...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Boone Memorial Health hosts Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru event

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With prices to fill the table climbing higher this Thanksgiving, it can be hard to celebrate the holidays without breaking your wallet. Boone Memorial Health is helping to answer the call to feed families, hosting a community drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner event Monday. The event was...
MADISON, WV
WSAZ

ASAP Pet Rescue to host Holiday Candlelight House Tour

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the season of giving, and a local pet rescue is asking for your help. Michele Endicott and Martha Cummings from ASAP Pet Rescue stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Holiday Candlelight House Tours, and they brought along a special furry friend.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews knock down fire in Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Logan County was knocked out by fire crews on Monday. According to an official with the city of Logan Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Crooked Creek Rd at around 9:00 a.m. The official said that heavy fire was showing upon the crew’s arrival. The Logan […]
LOGAN, WV
WSAZ

9 homes up for faster demolition with Kanawha Co. program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not only are abandoned properties an eyesore for neighbors but they can also be safety hazards. A new program this year in Kanawha County is working to bring down some of those buildings faster. Nine homes were approved for demolition through the program by the Kanawha County Commission’s Redevelopment Authority.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

New warning sirens added in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike’s three travel plazas are about 30 years old. Officials say their replacement is long overdue. “They should have been bulldozed years and years ago,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. And that will happen very soon. Justice, during a press conference...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Nila Beckett

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One woman in Cabell County has dedicated more than a year of her life to honoring veterans. 85 year-old Nila Beckett from Barbousville crochets prayer shawls for veterans in the Hospice House in Huntington. “It’s good to have someone in our community that has a servant’s...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys church

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fire destroyed a church. Multiple departments battled flames at the Harmons Creek Nazarene Church in Putnam County. The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. Poca Volunteer Fire Department, the Nitro...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Highway worker hit by car in work zone

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Highway officials in West Virginia are urging drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones after a flagger was hit by a car Monday morning in Raleigh County. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the flagger was treated for minor injuries...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy