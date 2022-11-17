ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenburg, NY

WCAX

Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway

Vermont’s slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking, and the state says that’s holding back fresh, local meat from the market. Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Transgender Remembrance Day...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver cited after clocked doing 105 mph in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Grand Isle was cited for speeding in South Burlington early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 105 miles-per-hour. This stretch of road is clearly posted a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police say.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
wwnytv.com

Gouverneur man allegedly assaulted police officers during arrest

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Gouverneur man is accused of attacking two police officers during his arrest. Village police said Shannon Boprey was being taken into custody on November 3 when he elbowed one officer and the face and struck another in the back of the head. The...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: Brasher Falls man fled after being confronted about shoplifting

TOWN OF MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart and fleeing the scene when confronted about it. State police arrested 27-year-old Jordon R. King on Wednesday for fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, King stole merchandise valued...
MALONE, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Military Turnpike accidents send five to hospital

PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
VTDigger

Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’

Louis Fortier is accused of stabbing and killing Richard Medina on Church Street in March 2017. His lawyer alleges the Vermont Attorney General’s Office improperly contacted a potential witness. The attorney general’s office calls the allegation “meritless.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’.
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Interim city police chief's provisional appointment extended

PLATTSBURGH | The nine-month provisional appointment of Plattsburgh City Police Department Chief Nathan “Bud” York was extended in early September via an approval letter provided to the Clinton County Civil Service Department. In July of this year, the City of Plattsburgh received the results from the Police Chief...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wwnytv.com

Massena man sentenced in manslaughter, assault case

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man who pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian is going to prison. Blakely Houle was sentenced Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court to six to 12 years behind bars. During his trial in June, Houle pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter...
MASSENA, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash

SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
SHARON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh park re-dedicated to honor local icon

May Currier helped create parks and recreation areas for young people in Plattsburgh in the 1960’s, after she died, the park on Tom Miller Road was dedicated in her honor in 1971. Now, more than 50 years later, the town of Plattsburgh is recognizing Currier again. “When a park,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Missing North Country woman found safe

BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say a missing North Country woman was found safe. Earlier Tuesday, troopers asked the public for help finding Ariel Jewtraw, 20, who left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening. Police later...
BANGOR, NY
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Hank

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
MILTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Mr. Ben honored with key to the city

PLATTSBURGH | Ben Carman, known fondly to many as Mr. Ben, was honored Nov. 19 with a key to the City of Plattsburgh and named Grand Marshall in the upcoming holiday parade. Mayor Chris Rosenquest led the special recognition during a holiday story time at Plattsburgh Public Library, where Mr. Ben was greeted with applause, cards and drawings from children across the county.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wamc.org

Plattsburgh adjusts holiday week waste pickup schedule

The city of Plattsburgh is changing its trash collection schedule during the Thanksgiving holiday week. The Department of Public Works will not pick up trash on Thursday, November 24th or Friday, November 25th. Those pickups will instead be done earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wednesday’s collection will...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
BURLINGTON, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Timber framer is preserving Adirondack history, one barn at a time

A potter and woodworker, Jack Van Wie, 26, possesses hands for building things. That’s why he was drawn to New Russia and fixing a barn linked to a historic family. Erin Tobin, executive director for Adirondack Architectural Heritage, toured the restoration site. “Barns have a lot to say,” she said. “Looking at the construction techniques, looking at the materials, and thinking about the farmstead and the community in which it sits, it tells you what that place was.”
NEW RUSSIA, NY

