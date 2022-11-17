Robert “Bob” Carr Obituary

Robert “Bob” Dean Carr, 76, of Brayton, Iowa, formerly of Anita, Iowa, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Bob was born to Eugene and Delores (Wohlleber) Carr in Atlantic, Iowa, on October 7, 1946. He was raised on a farm south of Wiota before moving to Anita and attending Country School. After moving to Casey for a short time, his family relocated to South Des Moines where Bob was an avid go cart racer while attending and eventually graduating from Des Moines Tech in 1964. After high school Bob met and married Deborah Hoksbergen on August 7, 1965 and moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa. Shortly thereafter they moved to Beech, Iowa, where Bob worked at Armstrong Tire and Rubber near the State Fairgrounds for over 18 years. He and Deborah were blessed with two children, Deanne and Denise. During these years, Bob especially enjoyed being part of a pit crew for sprint car races in Knoxville, Iowa, and fishing and camping with his family.

After living in Des Moines, Bob married Janice Martin in 1986. He and Janice moved to a farm north of Anita where Bob worked for Mike’s Auto Body and Bill Bailey Construction until his retirement. During his retirement, Bob was an avid NASCAR fan cheering on Tony Stewart, Mark Martin and Chase Elliott. He was also a faithful fan of the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Falcons. He was a man who loved his sports and spending time with friends. But when asked what his greatest accomplishment was in his life, he would consistently say, “my two daughters”. Despite his occasional ornery periods, he was a hard-working father who loved his family to the end.

He is survived by his daughters, Deanne Cooley of Anita, IA and Denise (Brent) Stanton of Saylorville, IA; girlfriend, Ruth Foland of Brayton, IA; brother, Clifford Carr of Anita, IA; sister, Marlyce Carr of Dallas Center, IA; grandchildren, Samantha of Anita, IA, Christy of Anita, IA, Stephanie of Orange City, IA, D.J. (Madeline) of Maryville, MO, Brent Jr. (Amber) of Des Moines, IA, Austin (Calley Jo) of Ankeny, IA, Alex (Lexi) of Ankeny, IA, Mage (Garrett) of Saylorville, IA, Maxx (Alexis) of Saylorville, IA, Sydney (Charles) of Saylorville, IA, and Dennis of Saylorville, IA; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great- granddaughter, Nova; many nieces, nephews, friends; and his dog, Sky.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Deborah Hoksbergen, Janice Martin, and his grandparents.

No services are planned for Bob at this time.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Robert’s family and his arrangements.