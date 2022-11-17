Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Detroit Pistons have no answer for Anthony Davis in 128-121 loss to Los Angeles Lakers
LOS ANGELES — A first quarter surge gave the Detroit Pistons an early lead over the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. But the Lakers ended up striking next — and taking permanent control of the game. The Lakers defeated the Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121. Detroit used...
Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton helped off floor late for Grizzlies, Pacers
A couple of rising guards suffered injuries late in the fourth quarter of victories and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant turned his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Thunder, per Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. According to Lang Whitaker of Grind City Media (Twitter link), head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” the ankle and there will be an update on his status Saturday.
Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97
Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97
BBC
Stephen Curry: Point guard scores 24 as Golden State Warriors beat New York Knicks
Stephen Curry scored 24 points as the Golden State Warriors continued their fine form at home with a 111-101 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday. Curry completed a double-double and a game-high 10 assists, while Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins scored 20. Draymond Green also contributed 10 points,...
ESPN
Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard's return
LOS ANGELES -- — A month into the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to see the team they're hoping to be. They got a glimpse Thursday night, when Kawhi Leonard was in the starting lineup for the first time and helped stage a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91.
NBA world reacts to viral Kyrie Irving supporters video
Sunday marked the return of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving following his suspension from the Nets organization after he promoted a controversial film that has been heavily criticized as being antisemitic. The star point guard had 14 points in a Nets victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, but it seems like his performance was overshadowed by Read more... The post NBA world reacts to viral Kyrie Irving supporters video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant suffers grade 1 ankle sprain; will be evaluated week-to-week
The injury list continues to get longer for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant is the latest addition after leaving Friday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies (10-6) announced that Morant suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain Friday and will miss...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Kevin Porter Jr. (back) on Friday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin Jr. will make his fourth start this season after Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to sit with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating, our models project Martin Jr. to score 23.9 FanDuel points.
Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic lobbied Jason Kidd to stay in the game at the start of the fourth quarter with Dallas well on its way to a blowout in the first of consecutive meetings with shorthanded Denver. Neither the Mavericks' superstar nor his coach was aware Doncic needed...
John Calipari talks slow start, missing shots and effort following UK’s loss at Gonzaga
Everything the Kentucky head coach had to say after the Wildcats were handily defeated by Gonzaga in a marquee nonconference matchup.
