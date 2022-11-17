ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton helped off floor late for Grizzlies, Pacers

A couple of rising guards suffered injuries late in the fourth quarter of victories and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant turned his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Thunder, per Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. According to Lang Whitaker of Grind City Media (Twitter link), head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” the ankle and there will be an update on his status Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard's return

LOS ANGELES -- — A month into the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to see the team they're hoping to be. They got a glimpse Thursday night, when Kawhi Leonard was in the starting lineup for the first time and helped stage a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to viral Kyrie Irving supporters video

Sunday marked the return of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving following his suspension from the Nets organization after he promoted a controversial film that has been heavily criticized as being antisemitic. The star point guard had 14 points in a Nets victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, but it seems like his performance was overshadowed by Read more... The post NBA world reacts to viral Kyrie Irving supporters video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, NY
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates

Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Kevin Porter Jr. (back) on Friday

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin Jr. will make his fourth start this season after Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to sit with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating, our models project Martin Jr. to score 23.9 FanDuel points.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy