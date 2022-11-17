Read full article on original website
Tribal veterans organization receives federal charter, first in US history
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Senate has passed legislation that will create a federal charter for the National American Indian Veterans, an organization headquartered in South Dakota that helps advocate for tribal veterans in all 50 states. The organization assists tribal veterans in receiving benefits and resources. Charters are...
Hoeven outlines priorities for next farm bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven outlined his priorities for next year’s farm bill Saturday. Hoeven discussed what he’d like to include at the North Dakota Farm Bureau Annual Convention. He said he’s interested in maintaining strong crop insurance, protecting private property rights by pushing back on what he calls burdensome easement policies, and strengthening livestock disaster assistance programs.
Cramer proposes banning 93 million Chinese from obtaining visas
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer has proposed banning some Chinese people from entering the United States. Cramer along with Senator Marco Rubio of Florida have introduced legislation that would ban the issuance of business and vacation visas to members of the Chinese Communist Party. In a statement, Senator...
