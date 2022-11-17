House fire on Woodward does $14K damage
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire on Woodward Avenue did $14,670 in damage Thursday morning, according to the Topeka Fire Department.Click here for more Top stories
The fire department responded to the fire at 4:15 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story home on fire with smoke coming from the windows.
All occupants of the home escaped safely.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0