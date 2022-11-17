House fire on Woodward does $14K damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire on Woodward Avenue did $14,670 in damage Thursday morning, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

The fire department responded to the fire at 4:15 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story home on fire with smoke coming from the windows.

All occupants of the home escaped safely.

