ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

House fire on Woodward does $14K damage

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcJob_0jEflzXX00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire on Woodward Avenue did $14,670 in damage Thursday morning, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Click here for more Top stories

The fire department responded to the fire at 4:15 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story home on fire with smoke coming from the windows.

All occupants of the home escaped safely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Kansas boy saves family from house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KMBC/CNN Newsource) - A Kansas family was able to escape unharmed after their home erupted in flames early Friday morning. The owner's 10-year-old grandson was awakened just in time to get the rest of his family out safely. Jeff Jennings said he was having trouble getting his...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Emporia water main break forces downtown service outage

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in downtown Emporia has forced a service outage for the surrounding area. The Emporia Fire Department says City Public Works crews are on the scene of a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Merchant St. According to...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Police hand over findings in killing of Arizona man in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department have released an update on an investigation into a shooting death that began in October. The TPD reports the investigation into the death of Donald L. Woolridge, 81, of Arizona, who was killed last month, was presented to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for review on Nov. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Topeka woman killed in Sunday wreck near St. Marys

A Topeka woman was killed early Sunday morning following a crash near St. Marys. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Honda Accord, driven by 22-year-old Alexis Ward was traveling westbound on Highway 24 near Pleasant View Road at around 6 a.m. Authorities say her car left the roadway to the right, over-corrected, then crossed the middle lanes and went off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then rolled after over-correcting again and she was thrown from the vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Winter Wonderland opens Wednesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TARC will kick off their annual Winter Wonderland event on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Lake Shawnee Campground. Winter Wonderland will be open nightly from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31. A suggested donation of $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus admits you to the lights […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a pair of crashes over the weekend in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has died following an early-morning rollover crash on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Pleasant View Rd. with reports of a fatality crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Driver thrown from vehicle in fatal Kansas crash, patrol says

ST MARYS, Kan. (KAKE) - A Topeka woman has died following a rollover crash in northeast Kansas Sunday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place around 6 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 24 west of St. Marys when 22-year-old Alexis Ward was driving west and her Honda Accord left the road. She over corrected, left the road on the opposite side, over corrected again and rolled the car.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

South Dakota driver hospitalized after hitting deer on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver from South Dakota was sent to the hospital after he hit a deer on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 168.2 on northbound I-70 near Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Metro to launch service similar to rideshares in January 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The beginning of the year will also see the launch of Topeka Metro’s new $2 service similar to ridesharing. The Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority announced on Monday, Nov. 21, a plan to launch a micro-transit service for the southeast portion of the Capital City which will start in January 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Road closures begin in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large, multi-phase street and water line project may cause traffic disruptions in downtown Topeka. On Sunday, crews will begin the first phase of the project on SE Quincy St. from 8th Street to 6th Street. During this phase that centers around 8th and Quincy, the following will close: Fully close northbound […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Head-on crash kills one in Geary Co.

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Geary County. A Chevy truck was driving west on I-70 at milepost 311, or about 13 miles east of Junction City around 10 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle, Saeu Suluvale, 34, of Kansas City, crossed into the median and hit […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan man injured after car lands down embankment

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 10p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. A 2018 Kia Soul driven by David Labombarbe, 36, Manhattan, was northbound on Scenic Drive, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. An unknown southbound vehicle entered the lane causing Labombarbe to swerve....
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy