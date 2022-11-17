ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder, SD

The Center Square

Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
WISCONSIN STATE
KEVN

Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.
RAPID VALLEY, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 person killed in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say they have been able to contact Colten Triebwasser and is no longer being sought as a person of interest in the homicide. Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night. Rapid City Police say they...
RAPID CITY, SD
WOWT

48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
NBC News

Idaho university student murder investigation on day seven

Investigators are working on establishing a timeline of events from the night of the crime. So far, publicly shared information has a four to five-hour gap for victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Officials have received about 500 tips and 22 FBI agents are now involved to assist in the investigation. There is still no suspect or murder weapon.Nov. 19, 2022.
IDAHO STATE
NBC News

Brett Favre allegedly urged Mississippi's governor to support unproven concussion treatment

Football great Brett Favre allegedly used his clout to urge Mississippi’s then-governor Phil Bryant to spend millions of taxpayer dollars – funds intended to lift kids out of poverty – to test an unproven concussion treatment. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has details on the allegations, which are part of a broader scandal relating to misused welfare funds. Favre has denied any wrongdoing.Nov. 22, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
dakotafreepress.com

South Dakota Sees Highest Rent Increase in Nation in October

Florida’s median rent has increased 23.2% since October 2021, but the median rent in Kristi’s favorite destination in October actually declined 1.2%. Nationwide, median rent fell for the second straight month, down 0.97% in October after a September dip of 2.5%. In October, the national median rent was 7.8% higher that it was a year ago.
IOWA STATE
kelo.com

Rapid City police shooting

RAPD CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police...
RAPID CITY, SD
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

