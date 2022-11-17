Read full article on original website
‘This is a hate crime, 100%' Colorado state rep. says after Club Q shooting
The shooting in Colorado Springs comes amid an increase in anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures. State Representative Leslie Herod (D-Colo.), the first gay African American woman to be elected to Colorado’s state legislature, discusses ongoing threats the LGBTQ+ community faces across the country.Nov. 21, 2022.
gowatertown.net
Lederman stepping down as South Dakota GOP Chairman; Wiik to seek the position
PIERRE , S.D.–Dan Lederman has announced that he will not seek re-election to another term as Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Lederman has led the GOP State Committee for six years. In a statement, Lederman said, “I’m proud of our accomplishments. South Dakota Republicans focused on electing...
Police rule out suspects in killings of four Idaho college students
Idaho police spent the weekend ruling out suspects in the homicide investigation of four college students. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest including how officials are assuring the public they are doing their best to keep the community safe. Nov. 22, 2022.
Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race
(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Freedom Caucus release statement about the leadership in the SD House
PIERRE, S.D. (Press Release) – Saturday, the South Dakota House Republicans met to hold leadership elections for the 2023 legislative session, and the results have some claiming the Republican party is going blue, resulting in a major split in the party. Hugh Bartels was nominated to be the next...
KEVN
Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
1 person killed in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say they have been able to contact Colten Triebwasser and is no longer being sought as a person of interest in the homicide. Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night. Rapid City Police say they...
WOWT
48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
NBC News
Idaho university student murder investigation on day seven
Investigators are working on establishing a timeline of events from the night of the crime. So far, publicly shared information has a four to five-hour gap for victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Officials have received about 500 tips and 22 FBI agents are now involved to assist in the investigation. There is still no suspect or murder weapon.Nov. 19, 2022.
sdstandardnow.com
Medicaid expansion passed, recreational weed didn’t. But these votes might not be the final words on these issues
This is the fifth in a series on the 2022 election in South Dakota and its aftermath. The results of the 2022 election are fresh in our memories — despite the best efforts of some to forget them — and we already are gearing up for 2024. Two...
Minnesota Is NOT The Worst State For Drunk Driving, South Dakota Ranks 5th
This will be a hectic travel week as more people will be taking to the road driving for the Thanksgiving holiday. Celebrating with family and friends is a joyous time of the year. However, this is also one of the times we need to be smarter every year. Celebrate to the fullest, but leave the driving to someone who you can trust.
Off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy shot multiple times by police after gunfight in New York
An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont was shot multiple times by police in New York after he was involved in a gunfight with another group of people early Sunday morning, police said. Shots were fired around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs,...
Mother identifies son as Club Q shooting victim: 'It's just a nightmare’
The mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, who was identified as one of the victims of the mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub, said she still cannot believe her son was killed. Sabrina Aston remembered Daniel as a child who always loved to laugh.Nov. 21, 2022.
kotatv.com
Moderate Republicans dominate South Dakota State House leadership elections
PIERRE, S.D. - State Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) will be the first Speaker of the House in South Dakota history to not ascend to the post from the Speaker Pro Tempore spot. That comes after a majority of members in the Republican House caucus picked Bartels from a field of...
sdpb.org
Man charged with leading South Dakota drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A man who admitted to leading a South Dakota drug ring will spend 30 years in prison. Christopher Daniels of Trent was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to drug and money laundering charges back in July. Daniels worked with about a dozen people to sell methamphetamine in Sioux Falls and...
Brett Favre allegedly urged Mississippi's governor to support unproven concussion treatment
Football great Brett Favre allegedly used his clout to urge Mississippi’s then-governor Phil Bryant to spend millions of taxpayer dollars – funds intended to lift kids out of poverty – to test an unproven concussion treatment. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has details on the allegations, which are part of a broader scandal relating to misused welfare funds. Favre has denied any wrongdoing.Nov. 22, 2022.
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
drgnews.com
McLaughlin man sentenced to life in prison for First Degree Murder
A federal judge has handed out the punishment for a 44 year old man from McLaughlin convicted of First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence that Causes Death. Casey Lynn Crow Ghost was sentenced to life in federal prison on both charges, ordered to...
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota Sees Highest Rent Increase in Nation in October
Florida’s median rent has increased 23.2% since October 2021, but the median rent in Kristi’s favorite destination in October actually declined 1.2%. Nationwide, median rent fell for the second straight month, down 0.97% in October after a September dip of 2.5%. In October, the national median rent was 7.8% higher that it was a year ago.
kelo.com
Rapid City police shooting
RAPD CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police...
NBC News
