Read full article on original website
Related
Westword
Reader: El Pollo Loco Back? Enough California in Colorado!
First came Shake Shack and In-N-Out, then Whataburger. Now another fast-food chain with a cult following has returned to Colorado. There were a few El Pollo Locos in Denver before the last one shuttered at 1401 South Federal Boulevard. But on November 15, El Pollo Loco opened a brand-new spot at 4698 Peoria Street. The addition is part of big expansion plans for the L.A.-born brand that specializes in fire-grilled chicken. By 2026, it plans to add 140 new locations to its current 480-plus outposts in the western part of the country.
Westword
Holiday Gift Ideas: Ten Tasty Experiences
This year, skip the stuff and gift your loved ones delicious experiences instead. We're talking cocktail classes, wine subscriptions, local food boxes and tasty tours. Although some of these adventures can be mailed across the country, others are for enjoying right here at home. Either way, these ten ideas are each Colorado-focused and sure to please.
Comments / 1