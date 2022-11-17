ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Parkway school district pushes back against proposed Chesterfield TIF

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TS1U1_0jEflJuN00

A development proposal in Chesterfield has caused a rift between local government and the Parkway school district.

Officials are considering $300 million in tax subsidies for a massive mixed-use development in an area that includes demolishing Chesterfield mall. The plans call for a new city center that would include apartments, retail, and office space, as well as a lakefront development under construction called Wild Horse village. But the nearby school district isn’t too happy about it.

Parkway district’s CFO Patty Bedborough told KMOX that the district’s main problem with the proposed TIF is that it creates around 3,400 residential units — which means more students in the district.

“So with that, we know that we have our base revenue that we receive now from the property. However, the majority of our new revenue that is from the new construction is being diverted to pay for the TIF instead of coming to the school district in order to provide a high quality education for our students,” Bedborough said.

Chesterfield officials say they have their numbers wrong when it comes to the estimate of new students that would come to the district. But Bedborough said that even if the numbers are much lower, they still won’t see any money for more than two decades.

“Even with those estimates going down to 10% over the first 23 years of the TIF, that still puts us at an operating loss of $44 million dollars over those 23 years,” she said. “So when the city of Chesterfield is looking at a lot of the numbers, they're going out 30 years. In their estimate, the last 25% of the 30 years, i.e. seven years, is when we will actually see the new revenue come in.”

However, Chesterfield’s mayor Bob Nation defends the project, and rejects the idea that the school district will see losses.

“The last thing I would want to do is do anything that would jeopardize financially our school district's ability to provide education for the students,” Nation said.

He also said that the district doesn’t necessarily have a correct estimate of how many new students will be joining the district, especially since some will go to private schools.

“​​That ratio, if you do the numbers, that's more like 5% or something like that versus 25%,” Nation said. “So I think there's a reasonable explanation for the huge disparity in the numbers that they are suggesting versus what we have sampled, and it provided realistic examples.”

Hear more from Mayor Nation and from Patty Bedborough on KMOX:

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold buys land to avoid trial

The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
ARNOLD, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington juveniles arrested following burglary of Fifth Street retailer

Two 14-year-old Washington teens have been arrested in connection to the burglary of Majestic Vape, LLC, a business in the 400 block of West Fifth Street in Washington. According to a press release from WPD, the store had been burglarized repeatedly over the last couple of months, including a break-in that occurred before 4 a.m. on Nov. 19.
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end

Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
IMPERIAL, MO
Washington Missourian

MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX2Now

Police: 2 people shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting Monday in north city. The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Union Boulevard, located in the Mark Twain neighborhood. One adult male was found shot in the neck, while another victim suffered a gunshot wound to their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Wiegmann Associates Completes Work on New $42 Million Multi-Family Development Union At The Grove

Wiegmann Associates has completed HVAC work for the Union At The Grove, a new $42 million, 168-unit multi-family residential development in St. Louis, Missouri. Wiegmann was the installing mechanical contractor and provided design-assist services to M/E1 Engineering, the Engineer of Record, to reduce equipment costs and develop a cost-effective system that provides optimal comfort for residents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County denies rezoning for homeless center

The Jefferson County Council has denied a rezoning request that would have allowed a homeless rehabilitation facility to open in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro, but the pastor who is leading the effort behind the plan said the matter may not be a done deal. The County Council...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Marquette High School opts for virtual learning Monday and Tuesday after threats last week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Marquette High School students will have virtual learning Monday and Tuesday after threats led to early dismissals on both Thursday and Friday. In a message posted to the school's website and Rockwood School District Facebook page, school leaders said the change only affected Marquette High School. The school's Thanksgiving break begins Wednesday, so the earliest students will return to the building would be Nov. 28.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy