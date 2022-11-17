Batter Up! Arlington to host MLB 2024 All-Star Game at Globe Life Field

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas baseball fans are in for a treat.

Commissioner Robert Manfred, Jr. has announced that The Texas Rangers will host the MLB 2024 All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The game will be played on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

“Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week,” Commissioner Manfred said in a news release. “The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as a terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer.”

Officials say this is the second time The Rangers will host this game but it will be the first time the All-Star Game is hosted at the new home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field.

The Seattle Mariners will host the 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park on July 11 of next year.

