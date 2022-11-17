Read full article on original website
2 of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Have Been Captured Recently
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
Hudson, Texas Drinking Water in Violation of an EPA Standard
The Hudson Water Supply Corporation (WSC) has issued a release stating the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has found that the drinking water being supplied to customers by the Hudson WSC has exceeded the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes. What the Heck is Trihalomethane?. Trihalomethane is a chemical...
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Hudson, Texas Educator Named Finalist in Excellence in Ag Contest
A Hudson High School agricultural science teacher has been named one of three finalists in the 2022 Texas Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture contest. Cody Berry, who is also an FFA advisor at Hudson ISD, received the great news earlier this month. The Texas Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture contest...
No Way: Smugglers Are Trying To Smuggle What Into Texas?!?
Sometimes the world is a strange place isn't it? Most of the time it's strange in a wonderful way, like an "underwater" bowling alley or a bison getting loose somewhere unexpected. Suffice to say, with how big Texas is, there's always something interesting going on. But of course, there's also...
Today Is Your Last Chance To Vote In Texas
You can't gripe if you don't vote. At least that is what I have always heard. It's Election Day today, and we are voting on seven statewide seats. I eventually will want to gripe, so I'm going to vote. If you didn't do early voting or mail-in voting, and don't...
The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend
Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
Red Cross Honors Deep East Texas Veteran for His Years of Service
This Veterans Day, the American Red Cross is making it a point to recognize veterans who continue their service in local communities across the country. One of those is Chester Jourdan Jr., Southeast and Deep East Executive Director of the American Red Cross. For six years, Jourdan Served in the...
$4 Million in Texas Still Unclaimed as Powerball Nears $2 Billion
Every time someone purchases a ticket for the current Powerball jackpot, a new record is set. On Saturday, November 5, the jackpot reached $1.6 billion, eclipsing the old U.S. lottery mark of $1.56. That jackpot is now worth an estimated annuitized $1.9 billion for the November 7 drawing. Tonight's drawing...
$1.49M Hudson, Texas Home Has Its Own Indoor Basketball Court
When it comes to big Hudson homes one thing is certain, they don't come cheap. What you get for your money though is amazing by any standards. Just a few miles off the loop in Lufkin down Hwy 94 you will find a neighborhood full of massive homes in Hudson. I like to drive around and see what is for sale, and this time I found one of my favorites on the market.
29 Kids Have Disappeared In Texas Since October 1st, 2022
Being a father myself, I can only imagine the pain and longing associated with your child going missing. According to the Texas Center For The Missing, there were 46,581 missing person reports filed in 2021. Out of those missing reports, 33,774 were children. Every one of those represents an entire...
Amazing Videos of Tornadoes and Damage in Texas
Widespread damage and several injuries have been reported in communities all across the Ark-La-Tex after an intense wave of storms roared through the region. The Weather Channel reports one truck driver had to be rushed to the hospital after his big rig was blown over in southern Oklahoma. Power was...
