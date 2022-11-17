ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County 911 transitions to digital radio

By Andy Mehalshick
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mission accomplished, as Luzerne County 911 has a new digital radio system in place. A project that’s been decades in the making is now fully operational. But what does this mean for county residents and first responders?

The bottom line is that officials and first responders Eyewitness News spoke with all over Luzerne County say this new digital system will help save lives in emergency situations.

The new Luzerne County 911 digital radio system will replace what has been described as a patch-quilt system of radio frequencies and zones, combining them into one direct radio dispatch system.

“Interoperation ability in a state-of-the-art digital radio system. The system replaces a 25-year-old. So we’re very glad to be able to provide this system,” said Fred Rosencrans Executive Director of Luzerne County 911.

Lackawanna County Trolley Museum in Scranton temporarily closed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ES1Ha_0jEfl9AM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ONqe_0jEfl9AM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckwWj_0jEfl9AM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yp9J_0jEfl9AM00

Fred Rosencrans is the Executive Director of Luzerne County 911. He says the old analog system provides communication challenges for some first responders.

“With technology, it’s great when it’s working right. There are always little glitches that can happen. Like we’re cleaning up some programming issues, getting some radio’s still put out to local EMA coordinators. We’re glad that it’s here finally bringing this project to a close,” Rosencrans continued.

The Hazleton area has been a known radio dispatch trouble spot for years. That has now changed. In fact, Fire Chief Don Leshko says the new system made a difference in a call today at a senior citizen high-rise apartment building.

“High rises have always been a notorious issue for us. You know when you’re standing in the lobby at the fire panel and try to talk to the firefighters on the floors? In the old system, we just couldn’t do it. Today for the first time I was able to actually stand at the fire panel and communicate with the guys on the floors with no issues, crystal clear communications,” stated
Chief Don Leshko of The Hazleton City Fire Department.

Leshko says the old radio system in often cases, made responding to a large-scale emergency, a big challenge.

“You’re all crammed on one channel trying to talk over everybody. You had EMS, fire on one channel. It was a safety hazard but the bottom line was you had to do the job with what you had,” added Chief Don Leshko Hazleton City Fire Department.

The new radio system cost about $23 million It was phased in gradually and went into operation 100 percent Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Enthusiasm for a new endeavor

Thank you for welcoming The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education to Wilkes-Barre. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Over the next several months, the residents of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding Wyoming Valley communities are going to notice considerable exciting activity at 169 North Pennsylvania...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Two injured in Northumberland County crash

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a car crash, in Milton where two were injured on Monday just after 6:00 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police report the crash happened on State Route 940 after an SUV, driven by Yeremy Denis, collided with a sedan. After the collision, troopers say the driver and passenger of […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Popeyes

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident in which counterfeit cash was used at a Popeyes in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are investigating a report of three counterfeit $20 bills passed at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Hazle Township. Police say the suspects used the counterfeit […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Christmas tree arrives for lighting ceremony in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season continues as the Christmas Tree for Lackawanna County’s Tree Lighting Ceremony arrived on Monday. A 30-foot Concolor Fir from the Chambers Christmas Tree Farm in Carbondale arrived in Scranton on Monday, around 1:30 p.m. The tree will be placed in Flag Plaza in Courthouse Square at 200 […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton fire injures 2, including firefighter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire hit a home in the South Side as crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Hickory Street near Cedar Avenue. One person inside the home was rescued. That person along with a firefighter were both injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. So […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

ATV crash sends man to hospital

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man was sent to the hospital after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County, police say. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 5:00 a.m. an ATV, driven by a 44-year-old man, entered T476 and drove directly across the roadway into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton School District in the spotlight

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The future of the Scranton School District is in the spotlight. A town hall meeting took place at William Prescott Elementary School where residents had their chance to comment on the district’s recovery plan. Prescott is one of the schools that could be consolidated with Robert Morris Elementary. Reconfiguration options […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

RR gets first chance if station sells

Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Pocono Township eyes up former school for future use

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If Pocono Township officials get their way, the former Pocono Elementary Center on Warner Road near Tannersville could become the township's new municipal complex and community hub. Taylor Munoz, the Pocono Township Manager, says they recently submitted an offer to Pocono Mountain School District to buy...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy