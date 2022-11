With the weather in the teens for most of the game, both Texas Tech and Iowa State’s offenses appeared to be frozen. Neither of these offenses could give the scoreboard operator much to work with. And for much of the night, it seemed like the seniors for Iowa State were going to finish off their home season with a victory. But the Red Raiders never let them actually finish drives. And in the end, Texas Tech secures bowl eligibility with a 14-10 rock fight victory in Ames.

AMES, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO