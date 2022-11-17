AEW Dark Elevation Spoilers and Results (11/21/22): Top Champion Returns After Four Month Absence

Read full article on original website
KENTA Coming To CZW In December
Another day, another major announcement coming out of Combat Zone Wrestling. Just yesterday, it was announced that the Tag Titles would be returning soon and tonight, while the world was finishing watching Eddie Kingson defeat the man who inspired him to become a wrestler (Jun Akiyama) at AEW Full Gear, CZW announced another huge name in Japan, KENTA will be entering the Combat Zone on December 18th in Blackwood, NJ.
