theindustry.fashion
Anya Hindmarch launches rental service
British luxury accessories brand Anya Hindmarch has launched its own rental service, offering customers the chance to rent items from five collections. Following its commitment to creating consciously and putting sustainability at the heart of the business, the launch of Anya Rental allows the brand to share access to its most recognisable pieces with a lower environmental impact.
theindustry.fashion
ASOS marks Black Friday with experiential mobile pop-up
ASOS is marking the 2022 Black Friday promotional period with an experiential mobile pop-up visiting Liverpool, London, Nottingham, and Manchester, giving visitors a chance to win prizes ranging from a £1,000 gift voucher to exclusive ASOS merchandise. Visitors will be able to play a traditional arcade 'claw grabber' game...
theindustry.fashion
Pre-Black Friday UK footfall lulls as shoppers “hold back” for more favourable discounts
Despite a range of promotions already being active pre-Black Friday (25 November), footfall across all UK retail destinations rose by just 1.6% last week ,13-19 November, compared to the week before. That was driven mostly by high streets (+1.7%) and shopping centres (+2.4%), while footfall in retail parks remained largely...
theindustry.fashion
KOI footwear opens its first brick-and-mortar store at Trafford Centre
Vegan and unisex footwear brand KOI has opened the doors of first in-person shopping experience in Manchester’s Trafford Centre. KOI has returned to its roots with the launch of its first store in the city, which is where the business was founded. Established in 2016, KOI rapidly found success...
theindustry.fashion
Superdry, Ted Baker and Lyle & Scott join Brands at M&S
Superdry, Ted Baker, Lyle & Scott and Musto have joined the Brands at M&S programme boosting Marks & Spencer's menswear offer in the lead-up to Christmas. This latest move brings an additional 250 menswear products to the Marks & Spencer website, including casualwear, outerwear and accessories, and takes the number of menswear partners within the Brands at M&S platform to 17. Others already included are Ben Sherman, Farah and Jack & Jones.
theindustry.fashion
Banana Republic returns to the UK via NEXT
Banana Republic has made its return to the UK via its parent company Gap Inc's joint venture deal with NEXT. NEXT already sells Gap Inc's flagship brand Gap, both online and via dedicated shop-in-shops, and will now add Banana Republic and its stablemate Athleta to its line-up. Banana Republic is...
theindustry.fashion
John Lewis boss says shoppers budgeting and deferring big purchases
The chair of John Lewis has said that consumers are starting to budget and are more conscious of spending, despite being eager to celebrate the first “normal” Christmas in three years. Dame Sharon White said, during a panel debate at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Annual Conference,...
theindustry.fashion
UK footfall on Black Friday set to increase by 12.8% above 2021
Footfall on Black Friday, 25 November 2022, is forecast to be 12.8% higher across all UK retail destinations compared with the same day in 2021, though it is still set to be -7.8% lower than pre-pandemic Black Friday in 2019. Footfall is forecast to climb +16.3% in shopping centres and...
theindustry.fashion
69% of UK men ‘can’t be bothered’ to return clothes that don’t fit or they don’t want
Over two-thirds (69%) of men don’t return ill-fitting items of clothing - or items they don’t want - that they’ve bought online, because they ‘can’t be bothered’, according to a new survey commissioned by custom-fit menswear brand, Spoke. International market research agency OnePoll asked...
theindustry.fashion
Bond Street lights up London with a tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II
The highly anticipated unveiling of Bond Street’s twinkling Christmas lights this year pays a warm-hearted tribute to the late HM Queen Elizabeth II. Bond Street, home to a wealth of elegant flagship stores and exclusive brands, marked the start of the festive season with the reveal of its spectacular lighting display.
