End arguments over Brexit and use immigration to solve worker shortages in a bid to boost growth, the CBI chief is set to tell politicians today, 21 November 2022. In his speech at the CBI annual conference 2022 in Birmingham, Director General Tony Danker is expected to praise some of the “incredibly welcome” announcements in last week’s autumn statement while also warning the UK must go further in order to solve years of stagnating growth.

