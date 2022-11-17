Read full article on original website
Claiming Social Security Early Could Cost You $182K, TikTok’s Hiring & Top Financial News for Nov. 22, 2022
Today is Go For a Ride Day, so here's what you should do. First, catch up on our top financial stories of the day below. Then, take a break and go for a joy ride (not the dangerous kind) via your...
FTX bankruptcy hearing unveils latest developments in crypto exchange's collapse
The first hearing in FTX's Chapter 11 bankruptcy revealed the latest details involving the crypto firm's downfall, including a new criminal investigation.
Labor Department changes rules to benefit ESG investing
The Labor Department announced new rules on Tuesday giving more leeway around the involvement of environmental, social and governance funds for 401(k) plans.
John Lewis boss says shoppers budgeting and deferring big purchases
The chair of John Lewis has said that consumers are starting to budget and are more conscious of spending, despite being eager to celebrate the first “normal” Christmas in three years. Dame Sharon White said, during a panel debate at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Annual Conference,...
UK footfall on Black Friday set to increase by 12.8% above 2021
Footfall on Black Friday, 25 November 2022, is forecast to be 12.8% higher across all UK retail destinations compared with the same day in 2021, though it is still set to be -7.8% lower than pre-pandemic Black Friday in 2019. Footfall is forecast to climb +16.3% in shopping centres and...
Spending power of families shrinking as Christmas approaches, ASDA claims
Families saw their “spending power” shrink by £35.57 per week in October compared with the same month a year earlier, according to an income tracker. After paying tax and essential bills in October, the average household had £203 per week left – the lowest amount since August 2018, according to a report from ASDA.
Make tough choices on Brexit and immigration to boost growth, says CBI
End arguments over Brexit and use immigration to solve worker shortages in a bid to boost growth, the CBI chief is set to tell politicians today, 21 November 2022. In his speech at the CBI annual conference 2022 in Birmingham, Director General Tony Danker is expected to praise some of the “incredibly welcome” announcements in last week’s autumn statement while also warning the UK must go further in order to solve years of stagnating growth.
FatFace partners with True Fit to enhance digital experience and reduce fit-related returns
British active lifestyle clothing and accessories retailer FatFace is partnering with data-driven fit personalisation platform True Fit to deliver size and fit guidance to shoppers, improve customer satisfaction and help reduce fit-related returns. True Fit has been implemented on to the FatFace website by global digital commerce specialist, Astound Commerce,...
Superdry in “positive discussions with lenders” as it seeks to repay loan
Superdry is seeking to tap investment funds to repay banks on a loan due in January as the cost-of-living crisis hits consumer spending. According to Bloomberg, the London-listed clothing company has been seeking potential new investors to replace an asset-backed facility worth £70 million. The company confirmed to the publication that it is in “positive ongoing discussions with lenders”.
Pre-Black Friday UK footfall lulls as shoppers “hold back” for more favourable discounts
Despite a range of promotions already being active pre-Black Friday (25 November), footfall across all UK retail destinations rose by just 1.6% last week ,13-19 November, compared to the week before. That was driven mostly by high streets (+1.7%) and shopping centres (+2.4%), while footfall in retail parks remained largely...
