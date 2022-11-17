ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

Police Ask for Help: Have You Seen This Missing Tyler, TX Man?

Earlier on Monday morning, Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post regarding a man who has been missing since September of 2022. The City of Tyler Police Department shared a post this morning on their Facebook regarding a man who has been reported missing since September of this year. Tyler Police received word from the missing man's mother that she's not heard from her son since the end of September.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

PETA organization protests in Tyler

Members the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) gathered Thursday evening outside Sharon Shrine to protest the treatment of animals used in the Sharon Shrine Circus. The Sharon Shrine Circus is “among the last remaining shows that still use wild animals that are confined to...
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Marshall comes alive with Wonderland of Lights and so much more

MARSHALL, Texas - Make your holiday magical with a trip to the famed Wonderland of Lights in Marshall, Texas. It's all part of the Spirit of Christmas. Conceived in 1987, Wonderland of Lights rivals the best Christmas lighting events in the country. Millions of white lights illuminate the historic Harrison County Courthouse as downtown Marshall is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.
MARSHALL, TX
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Boots and Bells lights up MP

Boots and Bells lights up MP News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image City Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr speaks to the crowd to kick off the night’s festivities, joined by City Manager Ed Thatcher and other local dignitaries. Memphis Soul entertains the crowd Thursday night with a backdrop of a million lights. ...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the last four years this Christmas Tree Lighting tradition has been bringing the Longview community together. “Its so fun to be able to walk around downtown and see people of all ages enjoying their time being down here, enjoying a lot of the vendors that are set up and the […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Southern 4 The Soul Concert Coming To Tyler, TX In January 2023

We're kicking off the new year with an incredible show that's Southern 4 The Soul!. The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM #1 for R&B (And Southern Soul) has proudly teamed up with Code 3 Productions Limited, True Virtue Media and Brown Liquor Music to bring you the first big Southern Soul Concert of the year 2023 so get your "All Black" outfit ready for this one!
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mabank Police Department looking for missing girl

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her. The post said that Flores was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and white sweat pants. Flores is said to be 14-years-old, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and around […]
MABANK, TX
KLTV

Injured Troup football player suffers stroke

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
HOUSTON, TX
CandysDirt.com

Hideaway: The Best Kept Secret of East Texas Living

When we last checked in with Chad Hudson, founder and owner of Savoy Builders, he was packing up a glorious home in Rockwall, a Midcentury Modern on one-and-a-half verdant acres in Chandlers Landing. He built the home, let us drool over it, then sold it in about two seconds. He...
HIDEAWAY, TX
CBS19

11 Smith County children adopted into forever families during National Adoption Day event

TYLER, Texas — Eight families went through a whirlwind of emotions as they arrived at the final stage of their long, much-anticipated adoption process on Friday. In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County children sealed the deal with their forever homes through an adoption event at The HUB in downtown Tyler, hosted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

