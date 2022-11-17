Read full article on original website
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
KLTV
Woman recognized for 47 years of volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Marilyn Johnson has been volunteering at Christus Good Shepherd for 47 years, most recently in the surgical waiting area. She’s been volunteering at the same Longview Hospital for about half her life. Now that would be impressive for someone, say, 60 years old. But, this volunteer turns 98 in two days.
Police Ask for Help: Have You Seen This Missing Tyler, TX Man?
Earlier on Monday morning, Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post regarding a man who has been missing since September of 2022. The City of Tyler Police Department shared a post this morning on their Facebook regarding a man who has been reported missing since September of this year. Tyler Police received word from the missing man's mother that she's not heard from her son since the end of September.
inforney.com
PETA organization protests in Tyler
Members the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) gathered Thursday evening outside Sharon Shrine to protest the treatment of animals used in the Sharon Shrine Circus. The Sharon Shrine Circus is “among the last remaining shows that still use wild animals that are confined to...
KTBS
Marshall comes alive with Wonderland of Lights and so much more
MARSHALL, Texas - Make your holiday magical with a trip to the famed Wonderland of Lights in Marshall, Texas. It's all part of the Spirit of Christmas. Conceived in 1987, Wonderland of Lights rivals the best Christmas lighting events in the country. Millions of white lights illuminate the historic Harrison County Courthouse as downtown Marshall is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.
Goudarzi and Young law office gives back by passing out turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The law office of Goudarzi and Young gave back to the East Texas community Monday by passing out up to 750 turkeys. The turkeys are provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse and handed out on a first come first serve basis. Brent Goudarzi from the law firm told KETK why he feels […]
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
Officials: 5-year-old Overton boy at center of Amber Alert found safe
UPDATE: 5-year-old Zachariah Sutton of Overton has been found safe and appears to be unharmed, authorities report. Sutton and Medlock were both found in Mitchell County by the sheriff’s office there. They were headed west on I-20 near Colorado City, Texas. Smith County investigators are on their way to Mitchell County at this time. OVERTON, […]
$1000 reward for information on who killed an axis buck in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, TEXAS (KETK) – Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit that works with Texas Parks and Wildlife, is asking for the public’s help finding the person who shot an axis buck near County Road 3110 in Gladewater. They said that the buck was on someone’s private property when someone shot it from the roadway and left […]
Boots and Bells lights up MP
Boots and Bells lights up MP News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image City Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr speaks to the crowd to kick off the night’s festivities, joined by City Manager Ed Thatcher and other local dignitaries. Memphis Soul entertains the crowd Thursday night with a backdrop of a million lights. ...
Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the last four years this Christmas Tree Lighting tradition has been bringing the Longview community together. “Its so fun to be able to walk around downtown and see people of all ages enjoying their time being down here, enjoying a lot of the vendors that are set up and the […]
Amber Alert discontinued for 5-year-old boy out of NE Texas after authorities say he was found
It's unclear if the 59-year-old woman who was been sought in connection to the boy's disappearance was with him when he was found.
KLTV
Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
Southern 4 The Soul Concert Coming To Tyler, TX In January 2023
We're kicking off the new year with an incredible show that's Southern 4 The Soul!. The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM #1 for R&B (And Southern Soul) has proudly teamed up with Code 3 Productions Limited, True Virtue Media and Brown Liquor Music to bring you the first big Southern Soul Concert of the year 2023 so get your "All Black" outfit ready for this one!
The National Chains Tyler, Texas Folks Want Mixed with Their Favorite Local Businesses
We love our locally owned businesses in East Texas. It's the perfect way to support our hard working neighbors. We also like our variety in East Texas. That means that visiting a national chain is also okay to do. There are many national chains that East Texan's want to come to the area to shop or dine at.
WATCH: Video of men taunting Texas police officers goes viral, chief responds
The video may be graphic for some audiences and includes explicit language that has been omitted. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A video from Longview showing a group of men taunting police officers began to go viral Monday night. The incident started with a traffic stop leading to the group mocking the officers repeatedly, ranging from […]
Mabank Police Department looking for missing girl
MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her. The post said that Flores was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and white sweat pants. Flores is said to be 14-years-old, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and around […]
KLTV
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
CandysDirt.com
Hideaway: The Best Kept Secret of East Texas Living
When we last checked in with Chad Hudson, founder and owner of Savoy Builders, he was packing up a glorious home in Rockwall, a Midcentury Modern on one-and-a-half verdant acres in Chandlers Landing. He built the home, let us drool over it, then sold it in about two seconds. He...
East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time
MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles. Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which...
11 Smith County children adopted into forever families during National Adoption Day event
TYLER, Texas — Eight families went through a whirlwind of emotions as they arrived at the final stage of their long, much-anticipated adoption process on Friday. In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County children sealed the deal with their forever homes through an adoption event at The HUB in downtown Tyler, hosted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
