FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Dasher's Dive Bar at the PowerPlex
ST. LOUIS — It's said to be the most immersive Christmas pop-up bar in the STL. The immersive Christmas experience will put you in the holiday spirit! With delicious Christmas-themed cocktails and snacks, your favorite Christmas classics playing over their state-of-the-art sound system and Christmas décor wall to wall, there is no better way to get ready for the holidays!
Annual Lemon Pepper Kickback Back in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — November 23, just a day before Thanksgiving, the festivities begin! The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL is making it's way back to St. Louis. The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL was created in 2017 to enhance culture & connections in St. Louis, MO. Remember your first basement party or those infamous house parties from college? That is what the kickback is!
Parenting through the Holidays: Therapist shares tips for holiday gatherings
ST. LOUIS — With all of the joy the holidays bring, they can often times bring some stress, too. Monday morning, Stacy McCann with Present Moment Counseling, joined Mary in studio with tips to avoid parent burnout during the holiday season. She shared 4 easy reminders to follow:. Prep...
Expedia's air travel hacks for 2023
ST. LOUIS — As we head into the holidays, many travelers have already expanded their travel plans and aspirations. But, traveling isn’t always so simple. Thankfully, Expedia has released its 2023 Air Travel Hacks Report, providing data-backed tips to help save travelers time and money. The main takeaway?...
Save-A-Lot hosts turkey bowl for people in need in St. Louis
5 On Your Side's Sydney Stallworth MCed the event for nonprofits. People could bowl a turkey for additional prizes.
22,000 scouts collected food for those in need in St. Louis
Scouting for Food took place Saturday in St. Louis. Scouts helped collect food items for food banks.
Santa visits downtown Kirkwood for Holiday Walk
People gathered in cold temperatures to meet Santa in downtown Kirkwood. The Holiday Walk allowed people to start shopping for the season.
Gun safety advocates urge the community to take action heading into holiday season
Gun safety advocates are urging the community to take action as the holidays approach. Gun locks are available at all the City of St. Louis library locations.
'Making A Difference' nonprofit in need of van to serve unhoused community
Making A Difference helped those in need in downtown St. Louis today. The organization is looking for help buying a new van.
5 On Your Sideline highlights: Nov. 18
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Sideline has your updates on championship season for high school football. Here are updates from Nov. 18 and 19. Timberland looked to upset Francis Howell, but undefeated prevailed to move on to Class 5 final four. Francis Howell scored 49 to Timberland's 18.
Moscow Mills family lives through traumatic identity theft
A woman says her phone said "live screen view." Then she had credit cards opened in her name and many other kinds of loans.
Chesterfield church helps restore 127-year-old African American schoolhouse
'African School No. 4' is the oldest surviving one-room schoolhouse for African Americans in Missouri. The school was built around 1894.
Chesterfield development project continues
The project is moving forward. But, not with some push back.
Fatal plane crash in Freeburg leaves couple dead
Residents in Freeburg are coping with their loss. The NTSB continues to investigate Monday.
3-year-old boy shot in St. Louis City
The boy was in critical condition. It was not immediately known who fired the weapon.
5 Florissant nursing home residents injured in overnight fire
Five people were injured early Saturday after a fire broke out at a nursing and rehabilitation facility. Four of them have since been released.
