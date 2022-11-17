ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Analyst Says IO Biotech's Cancer Treatment Approach 'Differentiated'

HC Wainwright has initiated coverage on Denmark-based cancer firm IO Biotech Inc IOBT with a Buy rating and a price target of $10. The company's T-win platform works through a dual mechanism of action that involves the direct killing of immunosuppressive cells and modulation of the tumor microenvironment into a more pro-inflammatory anti-tumor environment.
Palm Beach Capital Exits Cadre Holdings Investment, Realizes 9.3x Return

Palm Beach Capital Fund III, L.P. ("PBC"), through one of its investment entities, announced today that it has fully exited its investment in Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE ("Cadre" or "the Company") and realized proceeds equal to 9.3 times its invested capital. Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, federal agencies and outdoor enthusiasts.
Proto Labs Boosts Stock Buyback By $50M

Proto Labs Inc PRLB said its board of directors approved a $50 million increase in its authorized stock repurchase program currently in effect. The increase expands the existing stock repurchase program to $200 million. As of November 21, 2022, Protolabs had repurchased an aggregate dollar value of $111 million since...
Analyst Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7777, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts

GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Diverging Sentiments in Wheat Vs. Corn and Soybeans

Futures and options are signaling a risk of higher prices for wheat amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and flat-to-weaker prices for corn and soybean. Scan the above QR code for more expert analysis of market events and trends driving opportunities today!
Ross Stores' Low Q4 Bar, Improving Inventory, Potential Trade Down Triggers 7% Price Target Hike By Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Ross Stores Inc ROST and raised the price target from $119 to $127. The analyst said that the company's Q3 sales came in 4% ahead of consensus expectations & above the high end of guidance, a more-than-welcome result following two quarters of sequential deterioration to start the year.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall: Analyst Says 'More Blood Yet To Come' As Genesis Crisis Adds To Crypto Carnage

The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, declined on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap shrunk by 1.91% to $788.67 billion at 8:45 p.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Performance Price (Monday, 8:45 pm EST) Bitcoin -1.58% $15,790. Ethereum -1.84 $1,099. Dogecoin -1.80%. $0.07498. What Happened: Investors were frayed...
Tesla China Demand Not Budging? EV Maker Reportedly Mulls Another Price Cut As Order Intake Remains Anemic

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA recent price cuts in China may not have produced the desired effect as the domestic economy continues to bear the brunt of on-and-off COVID-19 recurrence. What Happened: Tesla plans to announce another round of price cuts before the end of the year as orders didn’t measure up to the company’s expectations, local tech media outlet Huxiu said, citing unnamed sources, reported CnEVPost.
Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Booking Holdings. Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened...
Analyst Ratings for HashiCorp

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on HashiCorp HCP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Drive Shack Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat

Drive Shack Inc DS reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16.1% year-on-year to $88.67 million, beating the consensus of $87.07 million. Revenue from golf operations rose 13.8% Y/Y, and sales of food and beverages jumped 26.2% Y/Y. Total operating costs rose 14% Y/Y to $93.8 million. The operating loss for...
Why Dell Technologies Stock Is Surging After Hours

Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company turned in third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. Dell reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $24.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said third-quarter revenue was down 6% year-over-year.

