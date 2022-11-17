Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Analyst Says IO Biotech's Cancer Treatment Approach 'Differentiated'
HC Wainwright has initiated coverage on Denmark-based cancer firm IO Biotech Inc IOBT with a Buy rating and a price target of $10. The company's T-win platform works through a dual mechanism of action that involves the direct killing of immunosuppressive cells and modulation of the tumor microenvironment into a more pro-inflammatory anti-tumor environment.
Benzinga
Analyst Bumps Up Price Target For Avadel Pharmaceuticals After Favorable Patent Ruling
Last Friday, Delaware District Court granted Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc's AVDL motion to delist the ‘963 Xyrem REMS patent. Needham says a favorable patent ruling clears a key hurdle for Lumryz, and Q3 FY23 is the most likely timeframe for full launch (vs. 4Q FY23 previously). The analyst has raised the price target to $9 from $8 with a Buy rating.
Benzinga
Imago BioSciences, GrafTech International And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 70 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO shares jumped 104% to $35.50 after Merck announced it would acquire the company for $36 per share in cash. Sotera Health...
Benzinga
As Tesla Languishes At 2-Year Low, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In The Stock Would Be Worth If Cathie Wood's Price Target Is Hit
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading at their lowest level in two years, weighed down by a host of factors. What Happened: Tesla shares have been on a downhill slide since the start of the year. The stock scaled a fresh peak of $414.50 on Nov. 4, 2021, as the post-pandemic buying spree proved positive for demand.
Benzinga
Palm Beach Capital Exits Cadre Holdings Investment, Realizes 9.3x Return
Palm Beach Capital Fund III, L.P. ("PBC"), through one of its investment entities, announced today that it has fully exited its investment in Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE ("Cadre" or "the Company") and realized proceeds equal to 9.3 times its invested capital. Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, federal agencies and outdoor enthusiasts.
Benzinga
Proto Labs Boosts Stock Buyback By $50M
Proto Labs Inc PRLB said its board of directors approved a $50 million increase in its authorized stock repurchase program currently in effect. The increase expands the existing stock repurchase program to $200 million. As of November 21, 2022, Protolabs had repurchased an aggregate dollar value of $111 million since...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs
Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7777, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga
Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts
GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Benzinga
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
Benzinga
Diverging Sentiments in Wheat Vs. Corn and Soybeans
Futures and options are signaling a risk of higher prices for wheat amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and flat-to-weaker prices for corn and soybean. Scan the above QR code for more expert analysis of market events and trends driving opportunities today!
Benzinga
Ross Stores' Low Q4 Bar, Improving Inventory, Potential Trade Down Triggers 7% Price Target Hike By Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Ross Stores Inc ROST and raised the price target from $119 to $127. The analyst said that the company's Q3 sales came in 4% ahead of consensus expectations & above the high end of guidance, a more-than-welcome result following two quarters of sequential deterioration to start the year.
Benzinga
Why TuanChe Shares Are Trading Lower By 76%? Here Are 48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO shares jumped 104% to $35.50 after Merck announced it would acquire the company for $36 per share in cash. Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL jumped 48% to $2.6650. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU shares climbed 47.5% to $5.80. Sotera Health Company SHC rose 40.4% to $8.45. Barclays,...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall: Analyst Says 'More Blood Yet To Come' As Genesis Crisis Adds To Crypto Carnage
The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, declined on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap shrunk by 1.91% to $788.67 billion at 8:45 p.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Performance Price (Monday, 8:45 pm EST) Bitcoin -1.58% $15,790. Ethereum -1.84 $1,099. Dogecoin -1.80%. $0.07498. What Happened: Investors were frayed...
Benzinga
Tesla China Demand Not Budging? EV Maker Reportedly Mulls Another Price Cut As Order Intake Remains Anemic
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA recent price cuts in China may not have produced the desired effect as the domestic economy continues to bear the brunt of on-and-off COVID-19 recurrence. What Happened: Tesla plans to announce another round of price cuts before the end of the year as orders didn’t measure up to the company’s expectations, local tech media outlet Huxiu said, citing unnamed sources, reported CnEVPost.
Benzinga
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Booking Holdings. Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for HashiCorp
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on HashiCorp HCP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
Carl Icahn Was Buying Twitter Shares Before Musk's Big News, Now He Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks
Carl Icahn became known as the “corporate raider” in the 1980s, after profiting from the hostile takeover and asset stripping of Trans World Airlines. Icahn is the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises IEP, which is run by the investment subsidiary Icahn Capital LP. Icahn Capital was...
Benzinga
Drive Shack Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat
Drive Shack Inc DS reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16.1% year-on-year to $88.67 million, beating the consensus of $87.07 million. Revenue from golf operations rose 13.8% Y/Y, and sales of food and beverages jumped 26.2% Y/Y. Total operating costs rose 14% Y/Y to $93.8 million. The operating loss for...
Benzinga
Why Dell Technologies Stock Is Surging After Hours
Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company turned in third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. Dell reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $24.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said third-quarter revenue was down 6% year-over-year.
Comments / 0