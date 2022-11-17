Palm Beach Capital Fund III, L.P. ("PBC"), through one of its investment entities, announced today that it has fully exited its investment in Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE ("Cadre" or "the Company") and realized proceeds equal to 9.3 times its invested capital. Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, federal agencies and outdoor enthusiasts.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO