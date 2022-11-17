Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
One man fatally stabbed on METRO train in downtown Houston
HOUSTON - One man is dead after being fatally stabbed on a train in downtown Houston. METRO police and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a stabbing near 1150 Rusk St around 8 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds in his upper torso.
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in front yard of north Houston home, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in north Houston. It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday morning in a neighborhood on the 5900 block of Werner Street near East Witcher Lane. Houston police say the victim lived in the area. He was found in...
fox26houston.com
Houston police increase patrolling for holidays after two women ambushed, robbed
HOUSTON - Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season. During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings. SUGGESTED: Jamarion Thomas,...
fox26houston.com
3 shot, 1 killed in apparent drive-by ambush in Acres Homes
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston, where three men were injured, one of them killed. It happened in the parking lot of a snow cone business in the 7400 block of Northline Dr. in Acres Homes a little before 8 p.m. That's where responding officers with the Houston PD said they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.
1 killed, 2 hospitalized after being ambushed by 3 men during shooting in north Houston, police say
A witness said he heard what sounded like an AK-47 being shot outside of his apartment. He found a man wounded and attempted to save his life, but the injuries were too severe.
fox26houston.com
Jamarion Thomas, 20, wanted by FBI in connection to two bank robberies in Houston
Houston - Jamarion Thomas, 20, is wanted by the FBI. He's wanted in connection to two bank robberies in Harris County. Thomas was dubbed ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ before he was positively identified in the robberies. One of the robberies in question happened on Aug. 27, 2022, at...
cw39.com
Hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes leaves man hospitalized, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes. It happened after midnight Monday morning at the 7600 block of West Montgomery Road near West Little York. Police said the man was in the roadway when a 2000 Nissan Altima hit him and...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect steals car with 1-year-old inside, drops toddler off at SW Houston dollar store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are trying to find the suspect who allegedly stole a family’s vehicle with a 1-year-old boy inside, then dropped the child off at a southwest Houston dollar store, where he was found wandering. According to HPD, a 38-year-old father and his little boy were...
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
fox26houston.com
Car crash investigation in Harris County led to arrest of man with two felony warrants
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation into a car crash leads to a man with two felony warrants being arrested. Earlier in the week, Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a car accident in the 3100 block of Treaschwig Road in north Houston. Officials investigated which led to...
fox26houston.com
Home invasion leads to officer involved shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO investigates
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are searching for other possible suspects after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez deputies responded to a home invasion in progress in the 5400 block of Melody Lane around 7:00 p.m. Possible suspects were still there when the deputies arrived.
31-Year-Old Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Houston on Saturday. The crash happened in the 5900 block of Westheimer Road at around 6:45 p.m. According to the Police, the pedestrian was crossing the road when the driver of a red truck traveling eastbound struck the male.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman waits more than 7 years for sisters accused killer to stand trial for murder
HOUSTON - Maysha Talat says she's lost faith in the criminal justice system and who could blame her?. She was just 17 when she found her 23-year-old sister, Ayesha, murdered on Mother's Day 2015. "The door is blocked by her body, so I have to move her over," Maysha said....
8-year-old Kadryth Howard Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident in Houston on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 9900 Block of the South Houston Tollway feeder road at around 3:43 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Man accused of firing 'AK-style pistol' at Houston police charged
HOUSTON - A man accused of firing shots through his windshield at Houston police officers is facing multiple charges. Anthony J. Garcia, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a weapon, officials say.
Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-45 in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A wrong way driver was killed Saturday morning on the North Freeway. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near North Main St. Police said the driver in a Honda Civic was going in the wrong direction on I-45 when they were hit by an SUV. The driver died at the scene.
Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt
Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
Houston's noise ordinance 'not working,' say residents, bars
13 Investigates found just one percent of calls from residents complaining about loud noise end up with a citation issued.
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris County
A home in Atascocita was completely destroyed early Sunday morning after catching on fire for the second time in two days. The home, located at 18238 Enchanted Rock Trail near Logan Pass Way first caught on fire around 5:30 p.m. on November 21, 2022. Crews with the Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it destroyed the home.
