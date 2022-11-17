ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man fatally stabbed on METRO train in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - One man is dead after being fatally stabbed on a train in downtown Houston. METRO police and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a stabbing near 1150 Rusk St around 8 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds in his upper torso.
Houston police increase patrolling for holidays after two women ambushed, robbed

HOUSTON - Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season. During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings. SUGGESTED: Jamarion Thomas,...
3 shot, 1 killed in apparent drive-by ambush in Acres Homes

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston, where three men were injured, one of them killed. It happened in the parking lot of a snow cone business in the 7400 block of Northline Dr. in Acres Homes a little before 8 p.m. That's where responding officers with the Houston PD said they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
Man accused of firing 'AK-style pistol' at Houston police charged

HOUSTON - A man accused of firing shots through his windshield at Houston police officers is facing multiple charges. Anthony J. Garcia, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a weapon, officials say.
Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt

Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris County

A home in Atascocita was completely destroyed early Sunday morning after catching on fire for the second time in two days. The home, located at 18238 Enchanted Rock Trail near Logan Pass Way first caught on fire around 5:30 p.m. on November 21, 2022. Crews with the Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it destroyed the home.
