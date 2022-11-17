Read full article on original website
Purdue student charged with killing roommate claims insanity
A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate has filed notice in court that he plans to use an insanity defense. In a motion electronically filed Friday, Ji Min Sha’s attorney, Kyle Cray, requested the court to appoint “two or three competent and disinterested psychiatrists, psychologists or physicians who have expertise in determining competency to examine the Defendant and report to this Court on his competence to stand trial.”
New nature preserve added in Greene County
A state commission has approved a new nature preserve in Greene County. The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Clemens Place on Clifty Creek Nature Preserve dedication at its meeting Tuesday. The 58-acre nature preserve will include part of Clifty Creek canyon. This will be the 297th state-designated site...
Former Fairfield Township trustee faces more than 40 charges
Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles faces more than 40 charges including multiple counts of theft, fraud, and forgery. A lawsuit was filed in the Tippecanoe County Superior Court on Wednesday. Coles resigned from her position in October, leaving just before a judge was set to hear a case to remove her.
New grant to fund opioid study of racial disparities in Indianapolis
The IU School of Public Health in Bloomington has received a $1.7 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to investigate the role of structural racism in stigmatization and deaths from opioid use in the Indianapolis African American community. “The overdose crisis is serious and we are...
