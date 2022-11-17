ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groups petition to keep taxpayers from cleaning oil and gas messes

WYOFILE — Conservation and taxpayer advocacy groups filed a petition Wednesday asking the Interior Department and U.S. Bureau of Land Management to make good on promises to reform reclamation bonding requirements that help ensure the cleanup of oil and natural gas production facilities. Current minimum federal bond requirements are...
AMBER Alert canceled, 14-year-old Casper girl found in Arizona

CASPER, Wyo. — Gracelyn Pratt, a 14-year-old Casper resident who had been reported missing Wednesday, has been found in Arizona. Pratt’s guardians and family members have been notified. She had been traveling with family acquaintance James Warren Martin, 36, who is now in custody. “The Casper Police Department...
