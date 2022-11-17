Read full article on original website
One Gillette resident among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. One of the...
Groups petition to keep taxpayers from cleaning oil and gas messes
WYOFILE — Conservation and taxpayer advocacy groups filed a petition Wednesday asking the Interior Department and U.S. Bureau of Land Management to make good on promises to reform reclamation bonding requirements that help ensure the cleanup of oil and natural gas production facilities. Current minimum federal bond requirements are...
AMBER Alert canceled, 14-year-old Casper girl found in Arizona
CASPER, Wyo. — Gracelyn Pratt, a 14-year-old Casper resident who had been reported missing Wednesday, has been found in Arizona. Pratt’s guardians and family members have been notified. She had been traveling with family acquaintance James Warren Martin, 36, who is now in custody. “The Casper Police Department...
