Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 people hurt when pickup truck crashes into restaurant in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, N.H. — Several people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a New Hampshire restaurant and the driver is facing a driving under the influence charge, police said. Police officers and the fire department responded to Greg’s Bistro in Hampton just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a...
Pickup Smashes Into Front of Hampton, NH Restaurant
Four people were hospitalized and six displaced after a pickup truck crashed through the front of a Hampton restaurant Saturday night, one of three similar incidents on Saturday. The white Chevrolet pickup that appears to have heading south smashed into Greg's Bistro on the northbound side of Lafayette Road in...
WMUR.com
Dog rescued from water in Hampton by firefighters
HAMPTON, N.H. — A loose dog in Hampton was rescued by firefighters after it ended up in the water Saturday morning. Hampton Fire Rescue said it got a call from police at 9 a.m. asking to help catch a loose dog running through the marsh on Hampton Beach. Hampton...
NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
Have You Seen Them? NH Seacoast Police Seek Runaway Teens
Two Seacoast police departments are looking for two separate runaway 15-year-old teens. Hampton Police are trying to locate 15-year-old Carlin Brown last seen in Seabrook on Thursday. He is 5 feet 9 inches and 210 pounds with brown hair and a medium build wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing...
Boston Globe
The secret life of alleged double murderer Logan Clegg: a loner with a temper, guns — and a taste for travel
LOGAN, Utah — The police officers must have seen him. The wall-to-wall windows at the Logan City Police Department look straight out onto the abandoned brick building where Logan Clegg lived in the summer of 2020. He slept on a couch in a former radiator shop in that building,...
Police, fire crews respond to serious bus crash in Waltham
A swarm of first responders flooded South Street in Waltham following a serious bus crash late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
firefighternation.com
One Killed, 26 Hurt in Brandeis University Bus Crash in MA
One person is dead and 26 were injured when a bus contracted by Brandeis University crashed on its way back to campus in Waltham Saturday night. According to a report by WBZ-TV, the bus was returning from a route in Cambridge and Boston when it crashed on South Street, near the university’s campus, at approximately 10:45 p.m. It was not clear what caused the crash, which is under investigation.
Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire
We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
Car impaled on pole in Walmart parking lot in Leicester
LEICESTER, Mass. — Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in a Walmart parking lot on Friday night where officers found the car stuck on a pole. Leicester Police Department posted a photo on Facebook showing a car that appears to be stuck on a pole with just two passenger-side tires touching the ground.
WMUR.com
Florida teen runs mile in several New England states to honor fallen first responders
SEABROOK, N.H. — A teen from Florida is running a mile in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire in honor of fallen first responders. The run is a part of a nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes, which raises awareness and funds for families of those who died in the line of duty.
WMUR.com
Santa Claus takes pictures, reads with Nashua children
NASHUA, N.H. — Santa Claus visited the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua Sunday afternoon. Santa took pictures with kids and read a holiday book for them. The mall has Christmas trees and decorations up for the holiday season. Alexandra Meadus-Pitcher, the mall's assistant marketing director, said she hopes the...
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
Cornish Man Allegedly Stabbed a Police K9 During a Standoff
A Cornish man faces a multitude of charges after allegedly damaging his neighbor's property, creating a police standoff, and then stabbing a police dog. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies were called to the area of 68 Spur Road in Cornish just before 7:00 Thursday morning for an issue between neighbors. Edward Kalinoski's neighbor told authorities that the 68-year-old had allegedly used a utility tractor to damage his neighbor's home and then allegedly slashed the same person's tires with a large knife. Witnesses said that Kalinoski allegedly had a handgun while doing this damage.
Stepmother of a N.H. girl who disappeared pleads guilty to perjury
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead was sent to prison for at least a year and a half Friday after pleading guilty to perjury charges. Kayla Montgomery, 32, pleaded guilty to two charges...
WMUR.com
Rhode Island woman, her seeing-eye dog among thousands to graduate from Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people have new diplomas after graduating from Southern New Hampshire University, including Heather Schey and her seeing-eye dog Asher. Schey and Asher both donned regalia and crossed the stage together during one of three ceremonies held Saturday at the SNHU Arena. "This moment means...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
nhbr.com
Take me to the river
As the NH Department of Transportation puts the finishing touches to its plans to widen and improve Interstate 93 through Concord — a nagging bottleneck, particularly during tourism season — city officials intend to explore the prospect of fulfilling the longstanding vision of creating a direct interface between the downtown precinct and the Merrimack River.
Neighbors share concern over disturbing discovery in South Boston condo building
SOUTH BOSTON — Boston Police remained outside a South Boston condo building on East Broadway, for most of Friday after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer located at the address, according to officials. Neighbors tell Boston 25 News the sight of so many police...
Comments / 1