ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Pickup Smashes Into Front of Hampton, NH Restaurant

Four people were hospitalized and six displaced after a pickup truck crashed through the front of a Hampton restaurant Saturday night, one of three similar incidents on Saturday. The white Chevrolet pickup that appears to have heading south smashed into Greg's Bistro on the northbound side of Lafayette Road in...
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Dog rescued from water in Hampton by firefighters

HAMPTON, N.H. — A loose dog in Hampton was rescued by firefighters after it ended up in the water Saturday morning. Hampton Fire Rescue said it got a call from police at 9 a.m. asking to help catch a loose dog running through the marsh on Hampton Beach. Hampton...
HAMPTON, NH
Seacoast Current

NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022

Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
DOVER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen Them? NH Seacoast Police Seek Runaway Teens

Two Seacoast police departments are looking for two separate runaway 15-year-old teens. Hampton Police are trying to locate 15-year-old Carlin Brown last seen in Seabrook on Thursday. He is 5 feet 9 inches and 210 pounds with brown hair and a medium build wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
firefighternation.com

One Killed, 26 Hurt in Brandeis University Bus Crash in MA

One person is dead and 26 were injured when a bus contracted by Brandeis University crashed on its way back to campus in Waltham Saturday night. According to a report by WBZ-TV, the bus was returning from a route in Cambridge and Boston when it crashed on South Street, near the university’s campus, at approximately 10:45 p.m. It was not clear what caused the crash, which is under investigation.
WALTHAM, MA
94.9 HOM

Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire

We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
EPPING, NH
WMUR.com

Santa Claus takes pictures, reads with Nashua children

NASHUA, N.H. — Santa Claus visited the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua Sunday afternoon. Santa took pictures with kids and read a holiday book for them. The mall has Christmas trees and decorations up for the holiday season. Alexandra Meadus-Pitcher, the mall's assistant marketing director, said she hopes the...
NASHUA, NH
Z107.3

Cornish Man Allegedly Stabbed a Police K9 During a Standoff

A Cornish man faces a multitude of charges after allegedly damaging his neighbor's property, creating a police standoff, and then stabbing a police dog. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies were called to the area of 68 Spur Road in Cornish just before 7:00 Thursday morning for an issue between neighbors. Edward Kalinoski's neighbor told authorities that the 68-year-old had allegedly used a utility tractor to damage his neighbor's home and then allegedly slashed the same person's tires with a large knife. Witnesses said that Kalinoski allegedly had a handgun while doing this damage.
CORNISH, ME
102.9 WBLM

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
nhbr.com

Take me to the river

As the NH Department of Transportation puts the finishing touches to its plans to widen and improve Interstate 93 through Concord — a nagging bottleneck, particularly during tourism season — city officials intend to explore the prospect of fulfilling the longstanding vision of creating a direct interface between the downtown precinct and the Merrimack River.
CONCORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy